MMC5983 Magnetometer
The
mmc5983 component allows you to use your MMC5983 triple-axis magnetometer (datasheet, SparkFun) with ESPHome.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up for this sensor to work. The device supports 400kHz
operation, so you may specify up to
frequency: 400kHz in your
i2c configuration.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
field_strength_x (Optional): The information for the X-axis field sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
field_strength_y (Optional): The information for the Y-axis field sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
field_strength_z (Optional): The information for the Z-axis field sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.