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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MMC5983 Magnetometer

The mmc5983 component allows you to use your MMC5983 triple-axis magnetometer (datasheet, SparkFun) with ESPHome.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up for this sensor to work. The device supports 400kHz operation, so you may specify up to frequency: 400kHz in your i2c configuration.

MMC5983 Magnetometer. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: mmc5983
    field_strength_x:
      name: "Field X"
    field_strength_y:
      id: "field_y"
      internal: true
    field_strength_z:
      name: "Field Z"
      filters:
        - throttle: 120s
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • field_strength_x (Optional): The information for the X-axis field sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • field_strength_y (Optional): The information for the Y-axis field sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • field_strength_z (Optional): The information for the Z-axis field sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”