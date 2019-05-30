The mmc5983 component allows you to use your MMC5983 triple-axis magnetometer (datasheet, SparkFun) with ESPHome.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up for this sensor to work. The device supports 400kHz operation, so you may specify up to frequency: 400kHz in your i2c configuration.

MMC5983 Magnetometer.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : mmc5983 field_strength_x : name : " Field X " field_strength_y : id : " field_y " internal : true field_strength_z : name : " Field Z " filters : - throttle : 120s update_interval : 60s