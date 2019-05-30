Audio Codec Configuration

This component only works on ESP32 based chips.

The audio component lets you explicitly enable audio codecs and tune advanced options for each codec library. By default, codecs are enabled automatically by other components that need them. For example, configuring a Speaker Media Player with FLAC as the preferred format, or embedding an Opus Audio File. Most users do not need to configure this component at all.

Use this component when you want to:

Build firmware with support for additional codecs that are not pulled in automatically.

Override the default memory placement of decoder buffers to reduce stutter at the start of playback or to free up internal RAM.

Tune Opus-specific options such as the floating-point implementation or the pseudostack size.

Enabling codecs through this component is additive: it cannot disable a codec that another component requires.

# Example configuration entry audio : codecs : flac : mp3 : opus : wav :

codecs (Optional, mapping): A mapping that enables and configures individual audio codecs. Each codec key may be left empty to enable the codec with default settings, or populated with the per-codec options described below. flac (Optional, mapping): Enable and configure the FLAC decoder. buffer_memory (Optional, string): Where to allocate the FLAC working buffer (typically 16–64 KB for stereo streams). One of psram or internal . Defaults to psram when available, otherwise internal . mp3 (Optional, mapping): Enable and configure the MP3 decoder. buffer_memory (Optional, string): Where to allocate the MP3 decoder state buffers. One of psram or internal . Defaults to psram when available, otherwise internal . opus (Optional, mapping): Enable and configure the Opus decoder. floating_point (Optional, boolean): Use the floating-point Opus implementation instead of the fixed-point one. Defaults to true on the ESP32-S3 (whose FPU is fast enough to benefit) and false on other targets, where fixed-point decoding is faster. state_memory (Optional, string): Where to allocate the Opus decoder state and other persistent buffers (roughly 30–50 KB per instance plus shared tables). One of psram or internal . Defaults to psram when available, otherwise internal . pseudostack (Optional, mapping): Configures the Opus pseudostack — a working-memory buffer used heavily for temporary allocations during decode operations. threadsafe (Optional, boolean): When true , each FreeRTOS task that uses Opus gets its own pseudostack via pthread thread-local storage; safe for concurrent decoding from multiple tasks. When false , a single global pseudostack is shared, which uses less memory but is not safe for concurrent use. Defaults to true . buffer_memory (Optional, string): Where to allocate the pseudostack buffer. One of psram or internal . Defaults to psram when available, otherwise internal . size (Optional, integer): Size of the pseudostack buffer, in bytes. Must be between 60000 and 240000 . Defaults to 120000 (120 KB), which can safely decode all stereo Opus files. Increase this value if you encounter “pseudostack overflow” errors. wav (Optional, mapping): Enable WAV decoding. Has no additional options.



Memory Placement Tips Section titled “Memory Placement Tips”

The decoder libraries prefer allocating large buffers in PSRAM and fall back to internal RAM if PSRAM is unavailable. This is generally the best choice on the ESP32-S3, which has fast PSRAM and a large cache.

On the original ESP32, PSRAM access is significantly slower. If you have internal memory to spare, switching buffer_memory (and, for Opus, the pseudostack buffer_memory ) to internal can reduce stuttering at the start of playback and lower overall CPU usage.

TIP If playback is fine after the first second or two but starts with audible glitches, try moving the relevant decoder buffer to internal memory.