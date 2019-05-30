The uptime text sensor provides a human-readable representation the time since. The elements can be separated by a custom string, and more significant elements will be omitted if they are zero. For example, if the uptime is 1 day, 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 4 seconds, the sensor will report 1d2h3m4s with the default configuration. By default leading zero elements will be trimmed from the output, e.g. if the uptime is 0 days, 0 hours, 3 minutes, and 0 seconds, the sensor will report 3m0s . This can be disabled by setting expand to true .

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : uptime name : Uptime format : separator : " " days : " D "

update_interval (Optional, Time): The sensor reporting interval. Defaults to 30s .

format (Optional, list): Allows the customization of the output format. The following options are available: days (Optional, string): The string to use for the days element. Defaults to d . hours (Optional, string): The string to use for the hours element. Defaults to h . minutes (Optional, string): The string to use for the minutes element. Defaults to m . seconds (Optional, string): The string to use for the seconds element. Defaults to s . separator (Optional, string): The separator to use between the uptime values. Defaults to the empty string. expand (Optional, boolean): If set, the text will always include all elements, even if they are zero. Defaults to false .

All other options from Text Sensor.

The resolution of the reported uptime will be determined by the update interval. For example, if the update interval is set to 30 seconds (the default), the uptime will be reported in minutes. More frequent updates will result in seconds being reported.