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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.11.0 - 15th November 2023

Text ​Core
Template ​Text
UART ​Button
GREE ​Climate
DFRobot ​mmWave ​Radar
LD2​4​2​0​
Qwiic ​PIR ​Motion
Noblex ​Climate
Honeywell ​ABP2​
iAQ-​Core
SFA3​0​
ZH/​LT-​0​1​ ​Climate
EMC2​1​0​1​
MicroNova ​pellet ​stove
XGZP6​8​xx ​Series

Text Components

Section titled “Text Components”

We finally have implemented the Text Components. Many people have been using “Text Input Helpers” to get user entered text into ESPHome for various reasons. Now ESPHome can expose text entities directly to Home Assistant. These require Home Assistant 2023.11 or above to use.

Various Automations

Section titled “Various Automations”

  • BLE have had ble.enable and ble.disable actions added to turn on and off when not needed, as well as a new condition ble.enabled to check the state.

  • Wi-Fi has new triggers for on_connect and on_disconnect.

  • api has new triggers on_client_connected and on_client_disconnected which were released in the 2023.10.5 patch version due to requiring that specific PR to not cause merge conflicts later.

Areas

Section titled “Areas”

When you add a new ESPHome device to Home Assistant, you assign that device to an area. From Home Assistant 2023.12, you will be able to specify the suggested area that Home Assistant pre-populates when you connect the device.

esphome:
  name: living-room-light
  friendly_name: Living Room Light
  area: Living Room

Release 2023.11.1 - November 16

Section titled “Release 2023.11.1 - November 16”

Release 2023.11.2 - November 18

Section titled “Release 2023.11.2 - November 18”

Release 2023.11.3 - November 22

Section titled “Release 2023.11.3 - November 22”

Release 2023.11.4 - November 24

Section titled “Release 2023.11.4 - November 24”

Release 2023.11.5 - November 28

Section titled “Release 2023.11.5 - November 28”

Release 2023.11.6 - November 28

Section titled “Release 2023.11.6 - November 28”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”