ESPHome 2023.11.0 - 15th November 2023
Text ComponentsSection titled “Text Components”
We finally have implemented the Text Components. Many people have been using “Text Input Helpers” to get user entered text into ESPHome for various reasons. Now ESPHome can expose text entities directly to Home Assistant. These require Home Assistant 2023.11 or above to use.
Various AutomationsSection titled “Various Automations”
-
BLE have had
ble.enableand
ble.disableactions added to turn on and off when not needed, as well as a new condition
ble.enabledto check the state.
-
Wi-Fi has new triggers for
on_connectand
on_disconnect.
-
apihas new triggers
on_client_connectedand
on_client_disconnectedwhich were released in the 2023.10.5 patch version due to requiring that specific PR to not cause merge conflicts later.
When you add a new ESPHome device to Home Assistant, you assign that device to an area. From Home Assistant 2023.12, you will be able to specify the suggested area that Home Assistant pre-populates when you connect the device.
Release 2023.11.1 - November 16Section titled “Release 2023.11.1 - November 16”
- Add more VA triggers esphome#5762 by @kbx81
- Fix MY9231 flicker esphome#5765 by @Mat931
Release 2023.11.2 - November 18Section titled “Release 2023.11.2 - November 18”
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.4.0 to 18.4.1 esphome#5767 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.4.1 to 18.5.2 esphome#5780 by @dependabot[bot]
- fix 32-bit arm esphome#5781 by @ssieb
- Add 2MB option for partitions.csv generation and restore use of user-defined partitions esphome#5779 by @kbx81
Release 2023.11.3 - November 22Section titled “Release 2023.11.3 - November 22”
- include payload_open when a lock supports OPEN esphome#5809 by @ccutrer
- dashboard: Fix online status when api is disabled esphome#5791 by @bdraco
- fix: compile errors with fonts esphome#5808 by @cvandesande
- Early return when there are no wifi scan results esphome#5797 by @jesserockz
- Add some additional VA triggers, part 2 esphome#5811 by @kbx81
Release 2023.11.4 - November 24Section titled “Release 2023.11.4 - November 24”
- Allow images to be downloaded from URLs esphome#5214 by @landonr
Release 2023.11.5 - November 28Section titled “Release 2023.11.5 - November 28”
- Voice Assistant improvements esphome#5827 by @jesserockz
- Fix missing include in remote_base esphome#5843 by @jesserockz
- Add ‘voice_assistant.connected’ condition esphome#5845 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.11.6 - November 28Section titled “Release 2023.11.6 - November 28”
- Fix write_speaker without speaker in config esphome#5847 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add Support for Sensirion SFA30 sensor esphome#5519 by @ghsensdev (new-integration)
- add uart button esphome#5540 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- Add ZH/LT-01 climate component with IR receiver option esphome#4333 by @cfeenstra1024 (new-integration)
- Feat: Add GREE climateir component esphome#4464 by @PiuPiuson (new-integration)
- AMS iAQ Core CO2 sensor component esphome#5192 by @yozik04 (new-integration)
- Add IR Noblex climate component esphome#4913 by @AGalfra (new-integration)
- Add text component esphome#5336 by @EternityForest (new-integration)
- Add support for honeywellabp2 pressure sensor esphome#5422 by @jpfaff (new-integration)
- Add Emc2101 esphome#4491 by @ellull (new-integration)
- Add support for Qwiic PIR binary sensor esphome#5194 by @kahrendt (new-integration)
- Add dfrobot_sen0395 mmwave radar component esphome#4203 by @niklasweber (new-integration)
- Add HLK-LD2420 mmWave Radar module component. esphome#4847 by @descipher (new-integration)
- Add Micronova component esphome#4760 by @Jorre05 (new-integration)
- Add differential pressure sensor support for CFSensor XGZP68xxD devices esphome#5562 by @gcormier (new-integration)
- Add spi support for ade7953 esphome#5439 by @angelnu (new-integration)
- Add resistance_sampler interface for config validation esphome#5718 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Hydreon updates esphome#5424 by @jj-uk (breaking-change)
- Fix esp32_rmt_led_strip custom timing units esphome#5696 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Handle nanoseconds in config esphome#5695 by @jesserockz
- Fix esp32_rmt_led_strip custom timing units esphome#5696 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Fix static assets cache logic esphome#5700 by @bdraco
- Use piwheels for armv7 docker image builds esphome#5703 by @bdraco
- fix: Fix broken bluetooth_proxy and ble_clients after BLE enable/disable esphome#5704 by @Rapsssito
- Bump aioesphomeapi to 18.2.7 esphome#5706 by @bdraco
- Update Dockerfile to use piwheels for armv7 esphome#5709 by @bdraco
- Bump zeroconf from 0.120.0 to 0.122.3 esphome#5715 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add resistance_sampler interface for config validation esphome#5718 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Fix zeroconf name resolution refactoring error esphome#5725 by @bdraco
- Missed ifdefs esphome#5727 by @descipher
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.2.7 to 18.4.0 esphome#5735 by @dependabot[bot]
- Migrate to using aioesphomeapi for the log runner to fix multiple issues esphome#5733 by @bdraco
- Bump zeroconf to 0.123.0 esphome#5736 by @bdraco
- Handle wake word not set up internally esphome#5738 by @jesserockz
- dashboard: remove usage of codecs module esphome#5741 by @bdraco
- dashboard: Run get_serial_ports in the executor esphome#5740 by @bdraco
- Generate partitions.csv based on flash size esphome#5697 by @kbx81
- Allow setup to continue past mqtt if network/wifi is disabled esphome#5754 by @jesserockz
- Dont dump wifi info when disabled esphome#5755 by @jesserockz
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Splits FastLed test scripts out of test1.yaml esphome#5522 by @nielsnl68
- Add round sensor filter esphome#5532 by @jesserockz
- Add Support for Sensirion SFA30 sensor esphome#5519 by @ghsensdev (new-integration)
- Change UART source clock to
UART_SCLK_DEFAULTwhen IDF >=v5 esphome#5533 by @leoshusar
- add uart button esphome#5540 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- add on/off options for uart switch esphome#5539 by @ssieb
- Update docker base and packages + docker python 3.11 esphome#5473 by @bdraco
- IDF 5 fixes for various components from test1.yaml esphome#5451 by @kbx81
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 15.0.0 to 18.0.6 esphome#5557 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.115.1 to 0.119.0 esphome#5560 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add config to allow suppression of warnings about use of strapping pins esphome#5287 by @clydebarrow
- Hydreon updates esphome#5424 by @jj-uk (breaking-change)
- Bump actions/checkout from 4.1.0 to 4.1.1 esphome#5551 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.10.1 to 3.13.0 esphome#5428 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump tzlocal from 5.0.1 to 5.1 esphome#5480 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 23.9.1 to 23.10.0 esphome#5561 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fan no off cycle action esphome#5564 by @skykingjwc
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.0.6 to 18.0.7 esphome#5573 by @dependabot[bot]
- Remove unnecessary checks in Nextion component esphome#5578 by @edwardtfn
- update storage version from mdns esphome#5584 by @glmnet
- set Nextion protocol reparse mode esphome#5484 by @edwardtfn
- Add address text sensor to WireGuard esphome#5576 by @droscy
- Add LibreTiny hardwares to PR Template esphome#5575 by @HeMan
- Bump pytest-mock from 3.11.1 to 3.12.0 esphome#5571 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.13.0 to 3.15.0 esphome#5570 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add ZH/LT-01 climate component with IR receiver option esphome#4333 by @cfeenstra1024 (new-integration)
- Feat: Add GREE climateir component esphome#4464 by @PiuPiuson (new-integration)
- AMS iAQ Core CO2 sensor component esphome#5192 by @yozik04 (new-integration)
- Add IR Noblex climate component esphome#4913 by @AGalfra (new-integration)
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.0.7 to 18.0.12 esphome#5597 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add text component esphome#5336 by @EternityForest (new-integration)
- Fix exception handling when loading packages esphome#5569 by @dentra
- Add support for honeywellabp2 pressure sensor esphome#5422 by @jpfaff (new-integration)
- Add Emc2101 esphome#4491 by @ellull (new-integration)
- Fix: Incorporate unique serial number in preference’s hash for multiple Sensirion sensors esphome#5479 by @kahrendt
- Add support for Qwiic PIR binary sensor esphome#5194 by @kahrendt (new-integration)
- Add ignore out of range option for clamp filter esphome#5455 by @kahrendt
- Print text mqtt command topic esphome#5601 by @jesserockz
- Correctly allow mqtt topics to be none so ESPHome does not sub/pub to them esphome#5213 by @jesserockz
- SX1509 output debounce fix (resolves esphome/issues#4402) esphome#4672 by @tracestep
- Add details when error loading package esphome#5603 by @dentra
- Fallback to main secrets.yaml for packages esphome#5604 by @dentra
- Add area (zone) to esphome core config to be suggested through API and MQTT. esphome#5602 by @Cossid
- Devcontainer: allow pip install and dont warn about root user esphome#5608 by @jesserockz
- Validate test files before compiling esphome#5611 by @jesserockz
- Minor defines.h updates esphome#5610 by @jesserockz
- timeout filter: return value esphome#5612 by @jesserockz
- Add dfrobot_sen0395 mmwave radar component esphome#4203 by @niklasweber (new-integration)
- refactor mcp4728 component esphome#5609 by @ssieb
- Fix HA error related to incorrect state class esphome#5605 by @nagyrobi
- Fix xpt2046 for IDF 5 esphome#5614 by @kbx81
- IDF 5 fixes for various components from test4.yaml esphome#5622 by @kbx81
- IDF 5 fixes for various components from test2.yaml esphome#5621 by @kbx81
- Fix armv7 docker builds esphome#5630 by @bdraco
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.0.12 to 18.2.0 esphome#5606 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add needs-docs workflow to fail CI esphome#5643 by @jesserockz
- Add support for PCA9535 16 bit I/O expander esphome#5634 by @clydebarrow
- Fix nextion waveform sending for multiple waveforms esphome#4408 by @gpambrozio
- Allow validation of pins based on hub config esphome#5647 by @jesserockz
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.2.0 to 18.2.1 esphome#5653 by @dependabot[bot]
- Validate sn74hc595 pin number are within range esphome#5655 by @jesserockz
- Update PCA9554 pin checks to new facility esphome#5656 by @clydebarrow
- Update mDNS component to 1.2.2 esphome#5654 by @HeMan
- Fix return value of run_external_command esphome#5657 by @jesserockz
- Update RTTTL component to allow I2S esphome#5177 by @nielsnl68
- Bump flake8 version in pre-commit to match requirements file esphome#5658 by @jesserockz
- Bump pytest from 7.4.2 to 7.4.3 esphome#5599 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump tzlocal from 5.1 to 5.2 esphome#5594 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 23.10.0 to 23.10.1 esphome#5593 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add Healthcheck to Dockerfile esphome#5651 by @JcMinarro
- Add HLK-LD2420 mmWave Radar module component. esphome#4847 by @descipher (new-integration)
- Add Micronova component esphome#4760 by @Jorre05 (new-integration)
- Add basic shell autocompletion using argcomplete esphome#5618 by @Nardol
- Fixed int variables for user defined service in case of ESP32-C3 esphome#5675 by @paveldn
- Add callback for raw sml messages esphome#5668 by @micw
- Fix compile with latest esp-idf on esp32c6 esphome#5677 by @DAVe3283
- Null topic_prefix disables MQTT publishing/subscription unless topic is explicitly configured esphome#5644 by @kahrendt
- feat: Add ESP32 BLE enable/disable automations esphome#5616 by @Rapsssito
- ble_client rssi sensor fix when not connected esphome#5632 by @jesserockz
- Add Byron Doorbell RF protocol esphome#4718 by @marshn
- Refactor dashboard zeroconf support esphome#5681 by @bdraco
- Allow static assets to be cached if not in debug mode esphome#5684 by @jesserockz
- Remove extra code in old sgp40 esphome#5685 by @jesserockz
- Allow pulse light effect to have separate on and off transition lengths esphome#5659 by @jesserockz
- Add differential pressure sensor support for CFSensor XGZP68xxD devices esphome#5562 by @gcormier (new-integration)
- Bump zeroconf from 0.119.0 to 0.120.0 esphome#5682 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add spi support for ade7953 esphome#5439 by @angelnu (new-integration)
- Remove page jump on Nextion startup esphome#5673 by @edwardtfn
- [web_server] Adds the ability to handle Private Network Access preflight requests esphome#5669 by @DanielBaulig
- Update esphome-dashboard to version 20231107.0 esphome#5686 by @jesserockz
- add wifi.on_connect and wifi.on_disconnect triggers esphome#3639 by @ChemicalXandco
- Implement a memory cache for dashboard entries to avoid frequent disk reads esphome#5687 by @bdraco
- support spi for sn74hc595 esphome#5491 by @angelnu
- Handle on_disconnect when Wi-Fi is disabled esphome#5691 by @kbx81
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.2.1 to 18.2.4 esphome#5692 by @dependabot[bot]
- Handle nanoseconds in config esphome#5695 by @jesserockz
- Fix esp32_rmt_led_strip custom timing units esphome#5696 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Fix static assets cache logic esphome#5700 by @bdraco
- Use piwheels for armv7 docker image builds esphome#5703 by @bdraco
- fix: Fix broken bluetooth_proxy and ble_clients after BLE enable/disable esphome#5704 by @Rapsssito
- Bump aioesphomeapi to 18.2.7 esphome#5706 by @bdraco
- Update Dockerfile to use piwheels for armv7 esphome#5709 by @bdraco
- Bump zeroconf from 0.120.0 to 0.122.3 esphome#5715 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add resistance_sampler interface for config validation esphome#5718 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Fix zeroconf name resolution refactoring error esphome#5725 by @bdraco
- Missed ifdefs esphome#5727 by @descipher
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.2.7 to 18.4.0 esphome#5735 by @dependabot[bot]
- Migrate to using aioesphomeapi for the log runner to fix multiple issues esphome#5733 by @bdraco
- Bump zeroconf to 0.123.0 esphome#5736 by @bdraco
- Handle wake word not set up internally esphome#5738 by @jesserockz
- dashboard: remove usage of codecs module esphome#5741 by @bdraco
- dashboard: Run get_serial_ports in the executor esphome#5740 by @bdraco
- Generate partitions.csv based on flash size esphome#5697 by @kbx81
- Allow setup to continue past mqtt if network/wifi is disabled esphome#5754 by @jesserockz
- Dont dump wifi info when disabled esphome#5755 by @jesserockz