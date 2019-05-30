ESPHome 2023.11.0 - 15th November 2023

We finally have implemented the Text Components. Many people have been using “Text Input Helpers” to get user entered text into ESPHome for various reasons. Now ESPHome can expose text entities directly to Home Assistant. These require Home Assistant 2023.11 or above to use.

BLE have had ble.enable and ble.disable actions added to turn on and off when not needed, as well as a new condition ble.enabled to check the state.

Wi-Fi has new triggers for on_connect and on_disconnect .

api has new triggers on_client_connected and on_client_disconnected which were released in the 2023.10.5 patch version due to requiring that specific PR to not cause merge conflicts later.

When you add a new ESPHome device to Home Assistant, you assign that device to an area. From Home Assistant 2023.12, you will be able to specify the suggested area that Home Assistant pre-populates when you connect the device.

esphome : name : living-room-light friendly_name : Living Room Light area : Living Room

Add more VA triggers esphome#5762 by @kbx81

Fix MY9231 flicker esphome#5765 by @Mat931

Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.4.0 to 18.4.1 esphome#5767 by @dependabot[bot]

Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.4.1 to 18.5.2 esphome#5780 by @dependabot[bot]

fix 32-bit arm esphome#5781 by @ssieb

Add 2MB option for partitions.csv generation and restore use of user-defined partitions esphome#5779 by @kbx81

include payload_open when a lock supports OPEN esphome#5809 by @ccutrer

dashboard: Fix online status when api is disabled esphome#5791 by @bdraco

fix: compile errors with fonts esphome#5808 by @cvandesande

Early return when there are no wifi scan results esphome#5797 by @jesserockz

Add some additional VA triggers, part 2 esphome#5811 by @kbx81

Allow images to be downloaded from URLs esphome#5214 by @landonr

Voice Assistant improvements esphome#5827 by @jesserockz

Fix missing include in remote_base esphome#5843 by @jesserockz

Add ‘voice_assistant.connected’ condition esphome#5845 by @jesserockz

Fix write_speaker without speaker in config esphome#5847 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add Support for Sensirion SFA30 sensor esphome#5519 by @ghsensdev (new-integration)

add uart button esphome#5540 by @ssieb (new-integration)

Add ZH/LT-01 climate component with IR receiver option esphome#4333 by @cfeenstra1024 (new-integration)

Feat: Add GREE climateir component esphome#4464 by @PiuPiuson (new-integration)

AMS iAQ Core CO2 sensor component esphome#5192 by @yozik04 (new-integration)

Add IR Noblex climate component esphome#4913 by @AGalfra (new-integration)

Add text component esphome#5336 by @EternityForest (new-integration)

Add support for honeywellabp2 pressure sensor esphome#5422 by @jpfaff (new-integration)

Add Emc2101 esphome#4491 by @ellull (new-integration)

Add support for Qwiic PIR binary sensor esphome#5194 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

Add dfrobot_sen0395 mmwave radar component esphome#4203 by @niklasweber (new-integration)

Add HLK-LD2420 mmWave Radar module component. esphome#4847 by @descipher (new-integration)

Add Micronova component esphome#4760 by @Jorre05 (new-integration)

Add differential pressure sensor support for CFSensor XGZP68xxD devices esphome#5562 by @gcormier (new-integration)

Add spi support for ade7953 esphome#5439 by @angelnu (new-integration)

Add resistance_sampler interface for config validation esphome#5718 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Hydreon updates esphome#5424 by @jj-uk (breaking-change)

Fix esp32_rmt_led_strip custom timing units esphome#5696 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Handle nanoseconds in config esphome#5695 by @jesserockz

Fix esp32_rmt_led_strip custom timing units esphome#5696 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Fix static assets cache logic esphome#5700 by @bdraco

Use piwheels for armv7 docker image builds esphome#5703 by @bdraco

fix: Fix broken bluetooth_proxy and ble_clients after BLE enable/disable esphome#5704 by @Rapsssito

Bump aioesphomeapi to 18.2.7 esphome#5706 by @bdraco

Update Dockerfile to use piwheels for armv7 esphome#5709 by @bdraco

Bump zeroconf from 0.120.0 to 0.122.3 esphome#5715 by @dependabot[bot]

Add resistance_sampler interface for config validation esphome#5718 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Fix zeroconf name resolution refactoring error esphome#5725 by @bdraco

Missed ifdefs esphome#5727 by @descipher

Bump aioesphomeapi from 18.2.7 to 18.4.0 esphome#5735 by @dependabot[bot]

Migrate to using aioesphomeapi for the log runner to fix multiple issues esphome#5733 by @bdraco

Bump zeroconf to 0.123.0 esphome#5736 by @bdraco

Handle wake word not set up internally esphome#5738 by @jesserockz

dashboard: remove usage of codecs module esphome#5741 by @bdraco

dashboard: Run get_serial_ports in the executor esphome#5740 by @bdraco

Generate partitions.csv based on flash size esphome#5697 by @kbx81

Allow setup to continue past mqtt if network/wifi is disabled esphome#5754 by @jesserockz

Dont dump wifi info when disabled esphome#5755 by @jesserockz