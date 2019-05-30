BedJet
The
bedjet component allows you to communicate with a BedJet V3 Climate Comfort
Sleep System.
This component supports the following functionality:
- Set the operating mode: off, heat, cool, turbo (boost)
- Set the desired target temperature
- Set the desired fan speed
- Start one of the saved memory presets, including “Biorhythm” programs
- Show the current status of the BedJet
This component uses the BLE peripheral on an ESP32, so you also need to enable this component. Please see the Ble Client docs for how to discover the MAC address of your BedJet device.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
This component is a global hub that maintains the connection to the BedJet device and delegates status updates to individual platform components.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
ble_client_id (Required, ID): The ID of the BLE Client.
-
time_id (Optional, ID): The ID of a Time which can be used to set the time on the BedJet device.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to dispatch status changes to child components. Defaults to
5s. Each child component can decide whether to publish its own updated state on this interval, or use another (longer) update interval to throttle its own updates.
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call methods to do some advanced stuff.
.upgrade_firmware: Check for and install updated BedJet firmware.
.send_local_time: If
time_idis set, attempt to sync the clock now.
.set_clock: Set the BedJet clock to a specified time; works with or without a
time_id.
Section titled “bedjet Climate”
bedjet Climate
The
climate platform exposes the BedJet’s climate-related functionality, including
setting the mode and target temperature.
-
bedjet_id (Required, ID): The ID of the Bedjet component.
-
heat_mode (Optional, string): The primary heating mode to use for
HVACMode.HEAT:
-
heat(Default) - Setting
hvac_mode=heatuses the BedJet “HEAT” mode.
-
extended- Setting
hvac_mode=heatuses BedJet “EXT HEAT” mode.
Whichever is not selected will be made available as a custom preset.
-
-
temperature_source (Optional, string): The temperature that should be used as the climate entity’s current temperature:
-
ambient(Default) - The temperature of the room the BedJet is in will be
reported as the climate entity’s current temperature.
-
outlet- The temperature of the air being discharged by the BedJet will be
reported as the climate entity’s current temperature.
-
-
All other options from Climate.
Section titled “bedjet Fan”
bedjet Fan
The
fan platform exposes the BedJet’s fan-related functionality, including
on/off and speed control.
When the BedJet is already on, turning the Fan component off will set the BedJet unit’s mode to
OFF. If it was not already on, it will be turned on to mode
FAN_ONLY.
Section titled “bedjet Sensor”
bedjet Sensor
The
sensor platform exposes the BedJet’s various temperature readings as sensors.
-
outlet_temperature (Optional): If specified, the temperature of the air being discharged from the BedJet will be reported as a sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
ambient_temperature (Optional): If specified, the temperature of the room the BedJet is in will be reported as a sensor. All options from Sensor.
Known issuesSection titled “Known issues”
WARNING
BedJet V2 and other devices are not currently supported. Only BedJet V3 is supported.
NOTE
Only one client can be connected to the BedJet BLE service at a time, so you cannot use the BedJet mobile app to monitor or control the BedJet device while this component is connected. To use the mobile app, you should disconnect the ESP client first.
To set up a (dis-)connect switch, see Ble Client.
NOTE
When more than one device is configured and connected, the ESP device may become overwhelmed and lead to timeouts while trying to install an updated version of the configuration. If this occurs, see the previous note about adding disconnect switches, and toggle those off while performing the installation. This will free up resources on the ESP and allow the installation to complete.
Additionally, you may use an ota.on_begin Automation to do this automatically: