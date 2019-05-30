The bedjet component allows you to communicate with a BedJet V3 Climate Comfort Sleep System.

This component supports the following functionality:

Set the operating mode: off, heat, cool, turbo (boost)

Set the desired target temperature

Set the desired fan speed

Start one of the saved memory presets, including “Biorhythm” programs

Show the current status of the BedJet

This component uses the BLE peripheral on an ESP32, so you also need to enable this component. Please see the Ble Client docs for how to discover the MAC address of your BedJet device.

This component is a global hub that maintains the connection to the BedJet device and delegates status updates to individual platform components.

esp32_ble_tracker : ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : bedjet_ble_id1 bedjet : - id : bedjet_1 ble_client_id : bedjet_ble_id1

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

ble_client_id ( Required , ID): The ID of the BLE Client.

time_id (Optional, ID): The ID of a Time which can be used to set the time on the BedJet device.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to dispatch status changes to child components. Defaults to 5s . Each child component can decide whether to publish its own updated state on this interval, or use another (longer) update interval to throttle its own updates.

From lambdas, you can call methods to do some advanced stuff.

.upgrade_firmware : Check for and install updated BedJet firmware.

button : - platform : template name : " Check Bedjet(1) Firmware " on_press : then : - lambda : |- id(bedjet_1).upgrade_firmware();

.send_local_time : If time_id is set, attempt to sync the clock now.

button : - platform : template name : " Sync Clock " on_press : then : - lambda : |- id(my_bedjet_fan).send_local_time();

.set_clock : Set the BedJet clock to a specified time; works with or without a time_id .

button : - platform : template name : " Set Clock to 10:10pm " on_press : then : - lambda : |- id(my_bedjet_fan).set_clock(22, 10);

The climate platform exposes the BedJet’s climate-related functionality, including setting the mode and target temperature.

climate : - platform : bedjet id : my_bedjet_climate_entity name : " My BedJet " bedjet_id : bedjet_1

bedjet_id ( Required , ID): The ID of the Bedjet component.

heat_mode (Optional, string): The primary heating mode to use for HVACMode.HEAT : heat (Default) - Setting hvac_mode=heat uses the BedJet “HEAT” mode. extended - Setting hvac_mode=heat uses BedJet “EXT HEAT” mode. Whichever is not selected will be made available as a custom preset.

temperature_source (Optional, string): The temperature that should be used as the climate entity’s current temperature: ambient (Default) - The temperature of the room the BedJet is in will be reported as the climate entity’s current temperature. outlet - The temperature of the air being discharged by the BedJet will be reported as the climate entity’s current temperature.

All other options from Climate.

The fan platform exposes the BedJet’s fan-related functionality, including on/off and speed control.

When the BedJet is already on, turning the Fan component off will set the BedJet unit’s mode to OFF . If it was not already on, it will be turned on to mode FAN_ONLY .

fan : - platform : bedjet id : my_bedjet_fan_entity name : " My BedJet Fan " bedjet_id : bedjet_1

bedjet_id ( Required , ID): The ID of the Bedjet component.

( , ID): The ID of the Bedjet component. Other options from Fan.

The sensor platform exposes the BedJet’s various temperature readings as sensors.

sensor : - platform : bedjet bedjet_id : bedjet_1 outlet_temperature : name : " My BedJet Outlet Temperature " ambient_temperature : name : " My BedJet Ambient Temperature "

outlet_temperature (Optional): If specified, the temperature of the air being discharged from the BedJet will be reported as a sensor. All options from Sensor.

ambient_temperature (Optional): If specified, the temperature of the room the BedJet is in will be reported as a sensor. All options from Sensor.

WARNING BedJet V2 and other devices are not currently supported. Only BedJet V3 is supported.

NOTE Only one client can be connected to the BedJet BLE service at a time, so you cannot use the BedJet mobile app to monitor or control the BedJet device while this component is connected. To use the mobile app, you should disconnect the ESP client first. To set up a (dis-)connect switch, see Ble Client.