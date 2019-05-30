Haier Climate

This is an implementation of the ESPHome component to control HVAC on the base of the SmartAir2 and hOn Haier protocols (AC that is controlled by the hOn or SmartAir2 application).

There are two versions of the Haier protocol: the older version uses an application called SmartAir2 while the newer version uses an application called hOn. Both protocols are compatible on the transport level but utilize different commands to control appliances.

Older Haier models controlled by the SmartAir2 application are using the KZW-W002 module. This module can’t be reused, and you need to replace it with an ESP or RPI Pico W module. The USB connector on the board doesn’t support the USB protocol. It is a UART port that just uses a USB connector. To connect the ESP board to your AC you can cut a USB type A cable and connect wires to the climate connector.

Haier UART pinout Section titled “Haier UART pinout”

Board USB Wire color ESP8266 5V VCC red 5V GND GND black GND TX DATA+ green RX RX DATA- white TX

KZW-W002 module pinout

Newer Haier models using a module called ESP32-for-Haier. It is an ESP32 single-core board with an ESP32-S0WD chip. In some cases, you can reuse this module and flash it with ESPHome, but some new modules don’t support this. They look the same but have encryption enabled.

Warning! The new generation of ESP32-Haier devices has encryption enabled, so they can only be flashed with firmware that is signed with a private key. There is no way to make them work with ESPHome, so if you try to do it, the board will get into a boot loop with the error rst:0x10 (RTCWDT_RTC_RESET),boot:0x13 (SPI_FAST_FLASH_BOOT) The only way to recover this board is to flash it with the original image. So before starting your experiments make a backup image.

ESP32-for-Haier UART0 pinout

Also, you can use any other ESP32, ESP8266, or an RPI pico W board. In this case, you will need to cut the original wire or make a connector yourself (the board has a JST SM04B-GHS-TB connector)

This component requires a UART bus to be setup.

# Example configuration entry climate : - platform : haier id : haier_ac protocol : hon name : Haier AC uart_id : ac_port wifi_signal : true display : true visual : min_temperature : 16 °C max_temperature : 30 °C temperature_step : 1 °C supported_modes : - ' OFF ' - HEAT_COOL - COOL - HEAT - DRY - FAN_ONLY supported_swing_modes : - ' OFF ' - VERTICAL - HORIZONTAL - BOTH supported_presets : - AWAY - BOOST - SLEEP on_alarm_start : then : - logger.log : level : WARN format : " Alarm activated. Code: %d. Message: \" %s \" " args : [ ' code ' , ' message ' ] on_alarm_end : then : - logger.log : level : INFO format : " Alarm deactivated. Code: %d. Message: \" %s \" " args : [ ' code ' , ' message ' ] on_status_message : then : - logger.log : level : INFO format : " New status message received, size=%d, subcmd=%02X%02X " args : [ ' data_size ' , ' data[0] ' , ' data[1] ' ]

uart_id (Optional, ID): ID of the UART port to communicate with AC.

(Optional, ID): ID of the UART port to communicate with AC. protocol (Optional, string): Defines communication protocol with AC. Possible values: hon or smartair2 . The default value is smartair2 .

(Optional, string): Defines communication protocol with AC. Possible values: or . The default value is . wifi_signal (Optional, boolean): If true - send wifi signal level to AC.

(Optional, boolean): If - send wifi signal level to AC. answer_timeout (Optional, Time): Response timeout. The default value is 200ms .

(Optional, Time): Response timeout. The default value is . alternative_swing_control (Optional, boolean): (supported by smartAir2 only) If true - use alternative values to control swing mode. Use only if the original control method is not working for your AC.

(Optional, boolean): (supported by smartAir2 only) If - use alternative values to control swing mode. Use only if the original control method is not working for your AC. status_message_header_size (Optional, int): (supported only by hOn) Define the header size of the status message. Can be used to handle some protocol variations. Use only if you are sure what you are doing. The default value: 0 .

(Optional, int): (supported only by hOn) Define the header size of the status message. Can be used to handle some protocol variations. Use only if you are sure what you are doing. The default value: . control_packet_size (Optional, int): (supported only by hOn) Define the size of the control packet. Can help with some newer models of ACs that use bigger packets. The default value: 10 .

(Optional, int): (supported only by hOn) Define the size of the control packet. Can help with some newer models of ACs that use bigger packets. The default value: . sensors_packet_size (Optional, int): (supported only by hOn) Define the size of the sensor packet of the status message. Can help with some models of ACs that have bigger sensor packet. The default value: 22 , minimum value: 18 .

(Optional, int): (supported only by hOn) Define the size of the sensor packet of the status message. Can help with some models of ACs that have bigger sensor packet. The default value: , minimum value: . control_method (Optional, list): (supported only by hOn) Defines control method (should be supported by AC). Supported values: MONITOR_ONLY - no control, just monitor status, SET_GROUP_PARAMETERS - set all AC parameters with one command (default method), SET_SINGLE_PARAMETER - set each parameter individually (this method is supported by some new ceiling ACs like AD71S2SM3FA)

(Optional, list): (supported only by hOn) Defines control method (should be supported by AC). Supported values: - no control, just monitor status, - set all AC parameters with one command (default method), - set each parameter individually (this method is supported by some new ceiling ACs like AD71S2SM3FA) display (Optional, boolean): Can be used to set the AC display off.

(Optional, boolean): Can be used to set the AC display off. beeper (Optional, boolean): Can be used to disable beeping on commands from AC. Supported only by hOn protocol.

(Optional, boolean): Can be used to disable beeping on commands from AC. Supported only by hOn protocol. supported_modes (Optional, list): Can be used to disable some of AC modes. Possible values: 'OFF' , HEAT_COOL , COOL , HEAT , DRY , FAN_ONLY .

(Optional, list): Can be used to disable some of AC modes. Possible values: , , , , , . supported_swing_modes (Optional, list): Can be used to disable some swing modes if your AC does not support it. Possible values: 'OFF' , VERTICAL , HORIZONTAL , BOTH .

(Optional, list): Can be used to disable some swing modes if your AC does not support it. Possible values: , , , . supported_presets (Optional, list): Can be used to disable some presets. Possible values for smartair2 are: AWAY , BOOST , COMFORT . Possible values for hOn are: AWAY , BOOST , SLEEP . AWAY preset can be enabled only in HEAT mode, it is disabled by default.

(Optional, list): Can be used to disable some presets. Possible values for smartair2 are: , , . Possible values for hOn are: , , . preset can be enabled only in mode, it is disabled by default. on_alarm_start (Optional, Automation): (supported only by hOn) Automation to perform when AC activates a new alarm. See on_alarm_start Trigger.

(Optional, Automation): (supported only by hOn) Automation to perform when AC activates a new alarm. See Trigger. on_alarm_end (Optional, Automation): (supported only by hOn) Automation to perform when AC deactivates a new alarm. See on_alarm_end Trigger.

(Optional, Automation): (supported only by hOn) Automation to perform when AC deactivates a new alarm. See Trigger. on_status_message (Optional, Automation): Automation to perform when status message received from AC. See on_status_message Trigger.

(Optional, Automation): Automation to perform when status message received from AC. See Trigger. All other options from Climate.

This automation will be triggered when a new alarm is activated by AC. The error code of the alarm will be given in the variable code ( uint8_t ), error message in the variable message ( const char * ). Those variables can be used in lambdas.

climate : - protocol : hon on_alarm_start : then : - logger.log : level : WARN format : " Alarm activated. Code: %d. Message: \" %s \" " args : [ ' code ' , ' message ' ]

This automation will be triggered when a previously activated alarm is deactivated by AC. The error code of the alarm will be given in the variable code ( uint8_t ), error message in the variable message ( const char * ). Those variables can be used in lambdas.

climate : - protocol : hon on_alarm_end : then : - logger.log : level : INFO format : " Alarm deactivated. Code: %d. Message: \" %s \" " args : [ ' code ' , ' message ' ]

This automation will be triggered when component receives new status packet from AC. Raw message binary (without header and checksum) will be provided in the variable data ( const char * ), message length in the variable data_size ( uint8_t ). Those variables can be used in lambdas. This trigger can be used to support some features that are unique to the model and not supported by others.

climate : - protocol : hon on_status_message : then : - logger.log : level : INFO format : " New status message received, size=%d, subcmd=%02X%02X " args : [ ' data_size ' , ' data[0] ' , ' data[1] ' ]

This action turns AC power on.

on_... : then : climate.haier.power_on : device_id

This action turns AC power off.

on_... : then : climate.haier.power_off : device_id

This action toggles AC power.

on_... : then : climate.haier.power_toggle : device_id

This action turns the AC display on.

on_... : then : climate.haier.display_on : device_id

This action turns the AC display off.

on_... : then : climate.haier.display_off : device_id

Turn on health mode (UV light sterilization).

on_... : then : climate.haier.health_on : device_id

Turn off health mode.

on_... : then : climate.haier.health_off : device_id

(supported only by hOn) This action enables beep feedback on every command sent to AC.

on_... : then : climate.haier.beeper_on : device_id

(supported only by hOn) This action disables beep feedback on every command sent to AC (keep in mind that this will not work for IR remote commands).

on_... : then : climate.haier.beeper_off : device_id

(supported only by hOn) Set direction for vertical airflow if the vertical swing is disabled.

on_... : then : - climate.haier.set_vertical_airflow : id : device_id vertical_airflow : Up

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.

( , ID): The ID of the Haier climate component. vertical_airflow (Required, string, templatable): The vertical airflow direction. Possible values: Health_Up , Max_Up , Up , Center , Down , Health_Down .

(supported only by hOn) Set direction for horizontal airflow if the horizontal swing is disabled.

on_... : then : - climate.haier.set_horizontal_airflow : id : device_id horizontal_airflow : Right

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.

( , ID): The ID of the Haier climate component. horizontal_airflow (Required, string, templatable): The horizontal airflow direction. Possible values: Max_Left , Left , Center , Right , Max_Right .

(supported only by hOn) Start self-cleaning.

on_... : then : - climate.haier.start_self_cleaning : device_id

(supported only by hOn) Start 56°C steri-cleaning.