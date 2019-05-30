Haier Climate
This is an implementation of the ESPHome component to control HVAC on the base of the SmartAir2 and hOn Haier protocols (AC that is controlled by the hOn or SmartAir2 application).
There are two versions of the Haier protocol: the older version uses an application called SmartAir2 while the newer version uses an application called hOn. Both protocols are compatible on the transport level but utilize different commands to control appliances.
Older Haier models controlled by the SmartAir2 application are using the KZW-W002 module. This module can’t be reused, and you need to replace it with an ESP or RPI Pico W module. The USB connector on the board doesn’t support the USB protocol. It is a UART port that just uses a USB connector. To connect the ESP board to your AC you can cut a USB type A cable and connect wires to the climate connector.
Haier UART pinoutSection titled “Haier UART pinout”
|Board
|USB
|Wire color
|ESP8266
|5V
|VCC
|red
|5V
|GND
|GND
|black
|GND
|TX
|DATA+
|green
|RX
|RX
|DATA-
|white
|TX
Newer Haier models using a module called ESP32-for-Haier. It is an ESP32 single-core board with an ESP32-S0WD chip. In some cases, you can reuse this module and flash it with ESPHome, but some new modules don’t support this. They look the same but have encryption enabled.
Warning! The new generation of ESP32-Haier devices has encryption enabled, so they can only be flashed with firmware that is signed with a private key. There is no way to make them work with ESPHome, so if you try to do it, the board will get into a boot loop with the error
rst:0x10 (RTCWDT_RTC_RESET),boot:0x13 (SPI_FAST_FLASH_BOOT) The only way to recover this board is to flash it with the original image. So before starting your experiments make a backup image.
Also, you can use any other ESP32, ESP8266, or an RPI pico W board. In this case, you will need to cut the original wire or make a connector yourself (the board has a JST SM04B-GHS-TB connector)
This component requires a UART bus to be setup.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- uart_id (Optional, ID): ID of the UART port to communicate with AC.
- protocol (Optional, string): Defines communication protocol with AC. Possible values:
honor
smartair2. The default value is
smartair2.
- wifi_signal (Optional, boolean): If
true- send wifi signal level to AC.
- answer_timeout (Optional, Time): Response timeout. The default value is
200ms.
- alternative_swing_control (Optional, boolean): (supported by smartAir2 only) If
true- use alternative values to control swing mode. Use only if the original control method is not working for your AC.
- status_message_header_size (Optional, int): (supported only by hOn) Define the header size of the status message. Can be used to handle some protocol variations. Use only if you are sure what you are doing. The default value:
0.
- control_packet_size (Optional, int): (supported only by hOn) Define the size of the control packet. Can help with some newer models of ACs that use bigger packets. The default value:
10.
- sensors_packet_size (Optional, int): (supported only by hOn) Define the size of the sensor packet of the status message. Can help with some models of ACs that have bigger sensor packet. The default value:
22, minimum value:
18.
- control_method (Optional, list): (supported only by hOn) Defines control method (should be supported by AC). Supported values:
MONITOR_ONLY- no control, just monitor status,
SET_GROUP_PARAMETERS- set all AC parameters with one command (default method),
SET_SINGLE_PARAMETER- set each parameter individually (this method is supported by some new ceiling ACs like AD71S2SM3FA)
- display (Optional, boolean): Can be used to set the AC display off.
- beeper (Optional, boolean): Can be used to disable beeping on commands from AC. Supported only by hOn protocol.
- supported_modes (Optional, list): Can be used to disable some of AC modes. Possible values:
'OFF',
HEAT_COOL,
COOL,
HEAT,
DRY,
FAN_ONLY.
- supported_swing_modes (Optional, list): Can be used to disable some swing modes if your AC does not support it. Possible values:
'OFF',
VERTICAL,
HORIZONTAL,
BOTH.
- supported_presets (Optional, list): Can be used to disable some presets. Possible values for smartair2 are:
AWAY,
BOOST,
COMFORT. Possible values for hOn are:
AWAY,
BOOST,
SLEEP.
AWAYpreset can be enabled only in
HEATmode, it is disabled by default.
- on_alarm_start (Optional, Automation): (supported only by hOn) Automation to perform when AC activates a new alarm. See
on_alarm_startTrigger.
- on_alarm_end (Optional, Automation): (supported only by hOn) Automation to perform when AC deactivates a new alarm. See
on_alarm_endTrigger.
- on_status_message (Optional, Automation): Automation to perform when status message received from AC. See
on_status_messageTrigger.
- All other options from Climate.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “on_alarm_start Trigger”
on_alarm_start Trigger
This automation will be triggered when a new alarm is activated by AC. The error code of the alarm will be given in the variable
code (
uint8_t), error message in the variable
message (
const char *). Those variables can be used in lambdas.
Section titled “on_alarm_end Trigger”
on_alarm_end Trigger
This automation will be triggered when a previously activated alarm is deactivated by AC. The error code of the alarm will be given in the variable
code (
uint8_t), error message in the variable
message (
const char *). Those variables can be used in lambdas.
Section titled “on_status_message Trigger”
on_status_message Trigger
This automation will be triggered when component receives new status packet from AC. Raw message binary (without header and checksum) will be provided in the variable
data (
const char *), message length in the variable
data_size (
uint8_t). Those variables can be used in lambdas.
This trigger can be used to support some features that are unique to the model and not supported by others.
Section titled “climate.haier.power_on Action”
climate.haier.power_on Action
This action turns AC power on.
Section titled “climate.haier.power_off Action”
climate.haier.power_off Action
This action turns AC power off.
Section titled “climate.haier.power_toggle Action”
climate.haier.power_toggle Action
This action toggles AC power.
Section titled “climate.haier.display_on Action”
climate.haier.display_on Action
This action turns the AC display on.
Section titled “climate.haier.display_off Action”
climate.haier.display_off Action
This action turns the AC display off.
Section titled “climate.haier.health_on Action”
climate.haier.health_on Action
Turn on health mode (UV light sterilization).
Section titled “climate.haier.health_off Action”
climate.haier.health_off Action
Turn off health mode.
Section titled “climate.haier.beeper_on Action”
climate.haier.beeper_on Action
(supported only by hOn) This action enables beep feedback on every command sent to AC.
Section titled “climate.haier.beeper_off Action”
climate.haier.beeper_off Action
(supported only by hOn) This action disables beep feedback on every command sent to AC (keep in mind that this will not work for IR remote commands).
Section titled “climate.haier.set_vertical_airflow Action”
climate.haier.set_vertical_airflow Action
(supported only by hOn) Set direction for vertical airflow if the vertical swing is disabled.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.
- vertical_airflow (Required, string, templatable): The vertical airflow direction. Possible values:
Health_Up,
Max_Up,
Up,
Center,
Down,
Health_Down.
Section titled “climate.haier.set_horizontal_airflow Action”
climate.haier.set_horizontal_airflow Action
(supported only by hOn) Set direction for horizontal airflow if the horizontal swing is disabled.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.
- horizontal_airflow (Required, string, templatable): The horizontal airflow direction. Possible values:
Max_Left,
Left,
Center,
Right,
Max_Right.
Section titled “climate.haier.start_self_cleaning Action”
climate.haier.start_self_cleaning Action
(supported only by hOn) Start self-cleaning.
Section titled “climate.haier.start_steri_cleaning Action”
climate.haier.start_steri_cleaning Action
(supported only by hOn) Start 56°C steri-cleaning.