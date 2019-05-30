The modbus_controller Select platform allows you to create a Select from modbus registers.

address (Required, int): The start address of the first or only register of the Select (can be decimal or hexadecimal). Note that only Holding registers are supported.

optionsmap (Required, Map[str, int]): Provide a mapping from options (str) of this Select to values (int) of the modbus register and vice versa. All options and all values have to be unique.

value_type (Optional): The datatype of the modbus data. Defaults to U_WORD . U_WORD (unsigned 16 bit integer from 1 register = 16bit)

(unsigned 16 bit integer from 1 register = 16bit) S_WORD (signed 16 bit integer from 1 register = 16bit)

(signed 16 bit integer from 1 register = 16bit) U_DWORD (unsigned 32 bit integer from 2 registers = 32bit)

(unsigned 32 bit integer from 2 registers = 32bit) S_DWORD (signed 32 bit integer from 2 registers = 32bit)

(signed 32 bit integer from 2 registers = 32bit) U_DWORD_R (unsigned 32 bit integer from 2 registers low word first)

(unsigned 32 bit integer from 2 registers low word first) S_DWORD_R (signed 32 bit integer from 2 registers low word first)

(signed 32 bit integer from 2 registers low word first) U_QWORD (unsigned 64 bit integer from 4 registers = 64bit)

(unsigned 64 bit integer from 4 registers = 64bit) S_QWORD (signed 64 bit integer from 4 registers = 64bit)

(signed 64 bit integer from 4 registers = 64bit) U_QWORD_R (unsigned 64 bit integer from 4 registers low word first)

(unsigned 64 bit integer from 4 registers low word first) U_QWORD_R (signed 64 bit integer from 4 registers low word first)

register_count (Optional): The number of registers which are used for this Select. Only required for uncommon response encodings or to optimize modbus communications. Overrides the defaults determined by value_type .

skip_updates (Optional, int): By default, all sensors of a modbus_controller are updated together. For data points that don’t change very frequently, updates can be skipped. A value of 5 would only update this sensor range in every 6th update cycle. Note: The modbus_controller groups components by address ranges to reduce number of transactions. All components with the same starting address will be updated in one request. skip_updates applies for all components in the same range.

force_new_range (Optional, boolean): If possible sensors with sequential addresses are grouped together and requested in one range. Setting this to true enforces the start of a new range at that address.

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the current option of the select. Parameters passed into lambda x ( int64_t ): The parsed integer value of the modbus data.

data ( const std::vector<uint8_t> & ): vector containing the complete raw modbus response bytes for this sensor. Note: because the response contains data for all registers in the same range you have to use data[item->offset] to get the first response byte for your sensor.

item ( ModbusSelect*const ): The sensor object itself. Possible return values for the lambda: return <std::string>; The new option for this Select.

The new option for this Select. return {}; Use default mapping (see optionsmap ).

write_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated on every update of the Sensor, before the new value is written to the modbus registers.

use_write_multiple (Optional, boolean): By default the modbus command Function Code 6 (Preset Single Registers) is used for setting the holding register if only one register is set. If your device only supports Function Code 16 (Preset Multiple Registers) set this option to true .

optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the Modbus Select will immediately update the reported state. Defaults to false .