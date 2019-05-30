OTA Update via HTTP Request

The OTA (Over The Air) via HTTP Request update component allows your devices to install updated firmware on their own. To use it, in your device’s configuration, you specify a URL from which the device will download the binary file (firmware). To trigger the update, an ESPHome action is used which initiates the download and installation of the new firmware. Once complete, the device is rebooted, invoking the new firmware.

Since the device functions as an HTTP(S) client, it can be on a foreign network or behind a firewall. This mechanism is primarily useful with either standalone or MQTT-only devices.

To use this platform, the Http Request component must be present in your configuration.

# Example configuration entry ota : - platform : http_request

All automations supported by Ota.

This action triggers the download and installation of the updated firmware from the configured URL. As it’s an ESPHome action, it may be used in any ESPHome automation(s).

on_... : then : - ota.http_request.flash : md5_url : http://example.com/firmware.md5 url : https://example.com/firmware.ota.bin - logger.log : " This message should be not displayed because the device reboots "

md5 (Optional, string, templatable): The MD5sum of the firmware file pointed to by url (below). May not be used with md5_url (below); must be specified if md5_url is not.

md5_url (Optional, string, templatable): The URL of the file containing an MD5sum of the firmware file pointed to by url (below). May not be used with md5 (above); must be specified if md5 is not.

url ( Required , string, templatable): The URL of the binary file containing the (new) firmware to be installed.

username (Optional, string, templatable): The username to use for HTTP basic authentication.

password (Optional, string, templatable): The password to use for HTTP basic authentication.