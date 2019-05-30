OTA Update via HTTP Request
The OTA (Over The Air) via HTTP Request update component allows your devices to install updated firmware on their own. To use it, in your device’s configuration, you specify a URL from which the device will download the binary file (firmware). To trigger the update, an ESPHome action is used which initiates the download and installation of the new firmware. Once complete, the device is rebooted, invoking the new firmware.
Since the device functions as an HTTP(S) client, it can be on a foreign network or behind a firewall. This mechanism is primarily useful with either standalone or MQTT-only devices.
To use this platform, the Http Request component must be present in your configuration.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- All automations supported by Ota.
Section titled “ota.http_request.flash Action”
ota.http_request.flash Action
This action triggers the download and installation of the updated firmware from the configured URL. As it’s an ESPHome action, it may be used in any ESPHome automation(s).
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
md5 (Optional, string, templatable): The MD5sum of the firmware file pointed to by
url(below). May not be used with
md5_url(below); must be specified if
md5_urlis not.
-
md5_url (Optional, string, templatable): The URL of the file containing an MD5sum of the firmware file pointed to by
url(below). May not be used with
md5(above); must be specified if
md5is not.
-
url (Required, string, templatable): The URL of the binary file containing the (new) firmware to be installed.
-
username (Optional, string, templatable): The username to use for HTTP basic authentication.
-
password (Optional, string, templatable): The password to use for HTTP basic authentication.
NOTE
-
You can obtain the
firmware.ota.binfile from either:
-
ESPHome dashboard (HA add-on): download in “OTA format” (formerly “legacy format”)
-
ESPHome CLI: the directory
.esphome/build/project/.pioenvs/project/firmware.ota.bin
…where “project” is the name of your ESPHome device/project.
You cannot use
firmware.factory.binor “Factory format” (formerly “Modern format”) with this component.
-
-
usernameand
passwordmust be URL-encoded if they include special characters.
-
The MD5sum of the firmware binary file is an ASCII file (also known as “plain text”, typically found in files with a
.txtextension) consisting of 32 lowercase hexadecimal characters. It can be obtained and saved to a file with the following command(s):
- On macOS:
- On most Linux distributions:
- On Windows/PowerShell:
This will generate the MD5 hash of the
firmware.ota.bin file and write the resulting hash value to the
firmware.md5 file. The
md5_url configuration variable should point to this file on the web server.
It is used by the OTA updating mechanism to ensure the integrity of the (new) firmware as it is installed.
If, for any reason, the MD5sum provided does not match the MD5sum computed as the firmware is installed, the device will continue to use the original firmware and the new firmware is discarded.