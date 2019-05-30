The one_wire component allows you to use supported 1-Wire devices in ESPHome.

The 1-Wire bus the devices are connected to should have an external pull-up resistor of about 4.7KΩ. A resistor of about 4.7KΩ connected between 3.3V and the 1-Wire bus’s GPIO/data pin should suffice. Values ± 1KΩ will generally work fine as well, provided you don’t have unusually long wires.

GPIO Create a 1-Wire bus on a GPIO pin

Create a 1-Wire bus on a GPIO pin DS2484 An I2C-to-1-Wire bridge device

Obtaining Sensor IDs Section titled “Obtaining Sensor IDs”

To find device addresses, simply start the firmware on your device with a one_wire hub configured and observe the log output. Note that you don’t need to define the individual sensors just yet, as scanning will occur even with no sensors configured.

Here’s an example log: