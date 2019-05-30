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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SEN0321 DFRobot Ozone Sensor

The sen0321 sensor platform allows you to use your DFRobot (product wiki, DFRobot) ozone sensors with ESPHome. The sensor is used in automatic mode where the sensor actively updates its measurements every 2 seconds. I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

DFRobot Ozone Sensor (sen0321). 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: sen0321
    name: "Ozone Sensor"
    address: 0x73
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • All options from Sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x73. Sensor can be configured to 0x70, 0x71, 0x72, or 0x73 using jumpers on the board.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”