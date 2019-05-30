SEN0321 DFRobot Ozone Sensor

The sen0321 sensor platform allows you to use your DFRobot (product wiki, DFRobot) ozone sensors with ESPHome. The sensor is used in automatic mode where the sensor actively updates its measurements every 2 seconds. I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

DFRobot Ozone Sensor (sen0321).

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : sen0321 name : " Ozone Sensor " address : 0x73 update_interval : 60s