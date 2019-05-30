SEN0321 DFRobot Ozone Sensor
The
sen0321 sensor platform allows you to use your DFRobot
(product wiki,
DFRobot) ozone sensors with ESPHome. The sensor is used in automatic mode where the sensor actively
updates its measurements every 2 seconds.
I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x73. Sensor can be configured to
0x70,
0x71,
0x72, or
0x73using jumpers on the board.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.