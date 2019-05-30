The lvgl text sensor platform creates a Text Sensor from an LVGL textual widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widgets are label and textarea . A single text sensor supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome text sensor component.

widget ( Required ): The ID of a textarea widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the text sensor.

( ): The ID of a widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the text sensor. All other variables from Text Sensor.

Example:

text_sensor : - platform : lvgl widget : textarea_id name : " Textarea 1 text "