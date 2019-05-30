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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LVGL Text Sensor

The lvgl text sensor platform creates a Text Sensor from an LVGL textual widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widgets are label and textarea. A single text sensor supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome text sensor component.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • widget (Required): The ID of a textarea widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the text sensor.
  • All other variables from Text Sensor.

Example:

text_sensor:
  - platform: lvgl
    widget: textarea_id
    name: "Textarea 1 text"

NOTE

Widget-specific actions (lvgl.label.update, lvgl.textarea.update ) will trigger correspponding component updates to be sent to Home Assistant.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”