The as7341 sensor platform allows you to use your AS7341 spectral color sensor (datasheet, Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

f1 (Optional): The reading for the 415nm channel. All options from Sensor.

f2 (Optional): The reading for the 445nm channel. All options from Sensor.

f3 (Optional): The reading for the 480nm channel. All options from Sensor.

f4 (Optional): The reading for the 515nm channel. All options from Sensor.

f5 (Optional): The reading for the 555nm channel. All options from Sensor.

f6 (Optional): The reading for the 590nm channel. All options from Sensor.

f7 (Optional): The reading for the 630nm channel. All options from Sensor.

f8 (Optional): The reading for the 680nm channel. All options from Sensor.

clear (Optional): The reading for the clear channel. All options from Sensor.

nir (Optional): The reading for the NIR (near-infrared) channel. All options from Sensor.

gain (Optional): The gain used by the device. A higher gain may be more suitable for lower-light environments. Must be one of: X0.5

X1

X2

X4

X8 (default)

(default) X16

X32

X64

X128

X256

X512

astep (Optional): The number of integration steps. Default is 599 . Must be between 0 and 65534 .

atime (Optional): The integration time per step in increments of 2.78µs. Default is 29 . Must be between 0 and 255 .