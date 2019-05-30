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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

AS7341 Spectral Color Sensor

The as7341 sensor platform allows you to use your AS7341 spectral color sensor (datasheet, Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

AS7341 Spectral Color Sensor 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
- platform: as7341
  f1:
    name: "415nm"
  f2:
    name: "445nm"
  f3:
    name: "480nm"
  f4:
    name: "515nm"
  f5:
    name: "555nm"
  f6:
    name: "590nm"
  f7:
    name: "630nm"
  f8:
    name: "680nm"
  clear:
    name: "Clear"
  nir:
    name: "NIR"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • f1 (Optional): The reading for the 415nm channel. All options from Sensor.

  • f2 (Optional): The reading for the 445nm channel. All options from Sensor.

  • f3 (Optional): The reading for the 480nm channel. All options from Sensor.

  • f4 (Optional): The reading for the 515nm channel. All options from Sensor.

  • f5 (Optional): The reading for the 555nm channel. All options from Sensor.

  • f6 (Optional): The reading for the 590nm channel. All options from Sensor.

  • f7 (Optional): The reading for the 630nm channel. All options from Sensor.

  • f8 (Optional): The reading for the 680nm channel. All options from Sensor.

  • clear (Optional): The reading for the clear channel. All options from Sensor.

  • nir (Optional): The reading for the NIR (near-infrared) channel. All options from Sensor.

  • gain (Optional): The gain used by the device. A higher gain may be more suitable for lower-light environments. Must be one of:

    • X0.5
    • X1
    • X2
    • X4
    • X8 (default)
    • X16
    • X32
    • X64
    • X128
    • X256
    • X512

  • astep (Optional): The number of integration steps. Default is 599. Must be between 0 and 65534.

  • atime (Optional): The integration time per step in increments of 2.78µs. Default is 29. Must be between 0 and 255.

  • All other options for I²C devices described at I²C Bus.

Integration time

Section titled “Integration time”

The integration time determines how long a channel measurement takes and depends on ATIME and ASTEP. The formula for the total integration time is:

t=(ATIME+1)×(ASTEP+1)×2.78μSt = (\text{ATIME} + 1) \times (\text{ASTEP} + 1) \times 2.78\mu S

See Also

Section titled “See Also”