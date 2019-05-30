AS7341 Spectral Color Sensor
The
as7341 sensor platform allows you to use your AS7341 spectral color sensor
(datasheet,
Adafruit) with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
f1 (Optional): The reading for the 415nm channel. All options from Sensor.
-
f2 (Optional): The reading for the 445nm channel. All options from Sensor.
-
f3 (Optional): The reading for the 480nm channel. All options from Sensor.
-
f4 (Optional): The reading for the 515nm channel. All options from Sensor.
-
f5 (Optional): The reading for the 555nm channel. All options from Sensor.
-
f6 (Optional): The reading for the 590nm channel. All options from Sensor.
-
f7 (Optional): The reading for the 630nm channel. All options from Sensor.
-
f8 (Optional): The reading for the 680nm channel. All options from Sensor.
-
clear (Optional): The reading for the clear channel. All options from Sensor.
-
nir (Optional): The reading for the NIR (near-infrared) channel. All options from Sensor.
-
gain (Optional): The gain used by the device. A higher gain may be more suitable for lower-light environments. Must be one of:
X0.5
X1
X2
X4
X8(default)
X16
X32
X64
X128
X256
X512
-
-
astep (Optional): The number of integration steps. Default is
599. Must be between
0and
65534.
-
atime (Optional): The integration time per step in increments of 2.78µs. Default is
29. Must be between
0and
255.
-
All other options for I²C devices described at I²C Bus.
Integration timeSection titled “Integration time”
The integration time determines how long a channel measurement takes and depends on
ATIME and
ASTEP. The formula for the total integration time is: