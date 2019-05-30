Calibrate Linear Filter Section titled “Calibrate Linear Filter”

Calibrate your sensor values by using values you measured with an accurate “truth” source.

Configuration variables:

method (Optional, string): The method for calculating the linear function(s). One of least_squares or exact . Defaults to least_squares .

datapoints (Required): The list of datapoints.

First, collect a bunch of values of what the sensor shows and what the real value should be. For temperature, this can for example be achieved by using an accurate thermometer. For other sensors like power sensor this can be done by connecting a known load and then writing down the value the sensor shows.

# Example configuration entry - platform : dht # ... temperature : name : " DHT22 Temperature " filters : - calibrate_linear : method : least_squares datapoints : # Map 0.0 (from sensor) to 1.0 (true value) - 0.0 -> 1.0 - 10.0 -> 12.1