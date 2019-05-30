Timeout Filter
Timeout FilterSection titled “Timeout Filter”
After the first value has been sent, if no subsequent value is published within the specified
timeout period, send
a templatable value which defaults to
NaN. The value may also be set to
last, which will result in the last
value received by the filter being sent again.
This filter particularly is useful when:
- data is derived from some communication channel (a serial port, for example) which can potentially be interrupted.
- placed ahead of a throttle filter to ensure that the last value published will pass through the throttle.