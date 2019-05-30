Timeout Filter

After the first value has been sent, if no subsequent value is published within the specified timeout period, send a templatable value which defaults to NaN . The value may also be set to last , which will result in the last value received by the filter being sent again.

This filter particularly is useful when:

data is derived from some communication channel (a serial port, for example) which can potentially be interrupted.

placed ahead of a throttle filter to ensure that the last value published will pass through the throttle.