Throttle Average Filter
Throttle Average FilterSection titled “Throttle Average Filter”
An average over the
specified time period, potentially throttling incoming values. When this filter gets incoming values, it sums up all values and pushes out the average after the
specified time period passed. There are two edge cases to consider within the
specified time period :
- no value(s) received:
NaNis returned - add the
heartbeatfilter if periodical pushes are required and/or
filter_out: nanif required
- one value received: the value is pushed out after the
specified time periodpassed, without calculating an average
For example a
throttle_average: 60s will push out a value every 60 seconds, in case at least one sensor value is received within these 60 seconds.
In comparison to the
throttle filter, it won’t discard any values. In comparison to the
sliding_window_moving_average filter, it supports variable sensor reporting rates without influencing the filter reporting interval (except for the first edge case).
NOTE
The
throttle_average time period is capped at 24 hours. Configurations specifying a longer period will be rejected at validation time. Multi-day rolling averages are better served by other aggregation strategies (for example, computing the average in Home Assistant) since accumulating a single running sum over many days suffers from floating-point precision loss.