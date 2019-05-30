Throttle Average Filter Section titled “Throttle Average Filter”

An average over the specified time period , potentially throttling incoming values. When this filter gets incoming values, it sums up all values and pushes out the average after the specified time period passed. There are two edge cases to consider within the specified time period :

no value(s) received: NaN is returned - add the heartbeat filter if periodical pushes are required and/or filter_out: nan if required

is returned - add the filter if periodical pushes are required and/or if required one value received: the value is pushed out after the specified time period passed, without calculating an average

For example a throttle_average: 60s will push out a value every 60 seconds, in case at least one sensor value is received within these 60 seconds.

In comparison to the throttle filter, it won’t discard any values. In comparison to the sliding_window_moving_average filter, it supports variable sensor reporting rates without influencing the filter reporting interval (except for the first edge case).