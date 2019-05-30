Exponential Moving Average Filter
Exponential Moving Average FilterSection titled “Exponential Moving Average Filter”
A simple exponential moving average over the last few values. It can be used to have a short update interval on the sensor but only push out an average on a specific interval (thus increasing resolution).
Configuration variables:
-
alpha (Optional, float): The forget factor/alpha value of the filter. A higher value includes more details in the output while a lower value removes more noise. Defaults to
0.1.
-
send_every (Optional, int): How often a sensor value should be pushed out. Defaults to
15.
-
send_first_at (Optional, int): By default, the very first raw value on boot is immediately published. With this parameter you can specify when the very first value is to be sent. Defaults to
1.