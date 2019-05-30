Delta Filter
Delta FilterSection titled “Delta Filter”
This filter stores the last value passed through this filter and only passes incoming values through
if incoming value is sufficiently different from the previously passed one.
This difference can be calculated in two ways an absolute difference or a percentage difference, and
with respect to a minimum,
min_value and maximum value,
max_value.
Configuration variables:
- min_value (Optional, float, percent): The minimum absolute or percentage difference required (default is
0.0)
- max_value (Optional, float, percent): The maximum absolute or percentage difference allowed (default is infinity)
- baseline (Optional, float, lambda): A baseline to use when calculating the difference. By default the last passed value is used.
At least one of
min_value or
max_value must be specified. Alternatively to specifying
min_value
and/or
max_value as keys, you can also just provide a single float or percentage value. In this case the value
is interpreted as
min_value.
The filter will reject values that do not differ from the baseline by more than
min_value, or that
differ from the baseline by more than the
max_value.
For example, if the filter were configured with a value of
2.0 only values that differ from the last
passed value by more than
2.0 will be passed through.
NOTE
A
min_value of
0.0 means that
values equal to the last value will not be passed through, only values that differ, making it useful for
eliminating duplicate values.
If a percentage is specified a percentage of the last value will be used as the required difference. For example if the filter were configured with a value of 20% and the last value passed through was 10, only values greater than or equal to 12 or less than or equal to 8 would be passed through. However, if the last value passed through was 100 only values greater than or equal to 120 or less than or equal to 80 would be passed through.
When setting a maximum delta filter, it may be possible for the sensor values to escape the bandwidth permitted by the filter without returning. In this case, it can be helpful to override the value being compared from the default of the last value to an arbitrary other sensor that determines a baseline: