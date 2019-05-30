MCP23Sxx I/O Expander
The Microchip MCP23Sxx series of general purpose, parallel I/O expansion for SPI bus applications. This series features exactly the same API as the MCP230xx I/O Expander (I²C).
Supported Variants :
MCP23S08 ComponentSection titled “MCP23S08 Component”
The MCP23S08 component (datasheet, Digi-Key) has 8 GPIOs that can be configured independently.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this MCP23S08 component.
-
cs_pin (Required, int): The SPI chip select pin to use
-
deviceaddress (Optional, int): The address of the chip. Defaults to
0.
-
open_drain_interrupt (Optional, boolean): Configure interrupt pins to open-drain mode. Useful when the MCP23S08’s power supply is greater than 3.3 volts. Note that these pins will require pull-up resistors (to 3.3 volts) when this mode is enabled.
-
interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the MCP23S08. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing SPI bus traffic and CPU usage. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).
Pin Configuration VariablesSection titled “Pin Configuration Variables”
- mcp23xxx (Required, ID): The id of the MCP23S08 component.
- interrupt (Optional): Set this pin to trigger the INT pin on the component. Can be one of
CHANGE,
RISING,
FALLING.
- All other options from Pin Schema
MCP23S17 ComponentSection titled “MCP23S17 Component”
The MCP23S17 component allows you to use MCP23S17 I/O expanders (datasheet, Digi-Key) in ESPHome. It uses the SPI Bus for communication.
Once configured, you can use any of the 16 pins as pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this MCP23S17 component.
-
cs_pin (Required, int): The SPI chip select pin to use.
-
deviceaddress (Optional, int): The address of the chip. Defaults to
0.
-
open_drain_interrupt (Optional, boolean): Configure interrupt pins to open-drain mode. Useful when the MCP23S17’s power supply is greater than 3.3 volts. Note that these pins will require pull-up resistors (to 3.3 volts) when this mode is enabled.
-
interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INTA or INTB output of the MCP23S17. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing SPI bus traffic and CPU usage. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).
Pin Configuration VariablesSection titled “Pin Configuration Variables”
- mcp23xxx (Required, ID): The id of the MCP23S17 component.
- interrupt (Optional): Set this pin to trigger the port INT pin on the component. Can be one of
CHANGE,
RISING,
FALLING.
- All other options from Pin Schema