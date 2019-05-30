MCP23Sxx I/O Expander

The Microchip MCP23Sxx series of general purpose, parallel I/O expansion for SPI bus applications. This series features exactly the same API as the MCP230xx I/O Expander (I²C).

Supported Variants :

The MCP23S08 component (datasheet, Digi-Key) has 8 GPIOs that can be configured independently.

# Example configuration entry mcp23s08 : - id : ' mcp23s08_hub ' cs_pin : GPIOXX deviceaddress : 0 # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " MCP23S08 Pin #0 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23s08_hub # Use pin number 0 number : 0 # One of INPUT, INPUT_PULLUP or OUTPUT mode : output : true inverted : false # Individual inputs binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " MCP23S08 Pin #1 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23s08_hub # Use pin number 1 number : 1 # One of INPUT or INPUT_PULLUP mode : input : true inverted : false

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this MCP23S08 component.

cs_pin ( Required , int): The SPI chip select pin to use

deviceaddress (Optional, int): The address of the chip. Defaults to 0 .

open_drain_interrupt (Optional, boolean): Configure interrupt pins to open-drain mode. Useful when the MCP23S08’s power supply is greater than 3.3 volts. Note that these pins will require pull-up resistors (to 3.3 volts) when this mode is enabled.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the MCP23S08. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing SPI bus traffic and CPU usage. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).

Pin Configuration Variables Section titled “Pin Configuration Variables”

mcp23xxx ( Required , ID): The id of the MCP23S08 component.

( , ID): The id of the MCP23S08 component. interrupt (Optional): Set this pin to trigger the INT pin on the component. Can be one of CHANGE , RISING , FALLING .

(Optional): Set this pin to trigger the INT pin on the component. Can be one of , , . All other options from Pin Schema

The MCP23S17 component allows you to use MCP23S17 I/O expanders (datasheet, Digi-Key) in ESPHome. It uses the SPI Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 16 pins as pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch.

# Example configuration entry mcp23s17 : - id : ' mcp23s17_hub ' cs_pin : GPIOXX deviceaddress : 0 # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " MCP23S17 Pin #0 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23s17_hub # Use pin number 0 number : 0 mode : output : true inverted : false # Individual inputs binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " MCP23S17 Pin #1 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23s17_hub # Use pin number 1 number : 1 # One of INPUT or INPUT_PULLUP mode : input : true pullup : true inverted : false

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this MCP23S17 component.

cs_pin ( Required , int): The SPI chip select pin to use.

deviceaddress (Optional, int): The address of the chip. Defaults to 0 .

open_drain_interrupt (Optional, boolean): Configure interrupt pins to open-drain mode. Useful when the MCP23S17’s power supply is greater than 3.3 volts. Note that these pins will require pull-up resistors (to 3.3 volts) when this mode is enabled.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INTA or INTB output of the MCP23S17. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing SPI bus traffic and CPU usage. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).

Pin Configuration Variables Section titled “Pin Configuration Variables”