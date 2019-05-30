Allows to use animated images on displays. Animation inherits all options from the image component. It adds additional lambda methods: next_frame() , prev_frame() and set_frame() to change the shown picture of a gif.

animation : - file : " animation.gif " id : my_animation resize : 100x100 type : RGB565

The animation can be rendered just like the image component with the image() function of the display component.

To show the next frame of the animation call id(my_animation).next_frame() , to show the previous picture use id(my_animation).prev_frame() . To show a specific picture use id(my_animation).set_frame(int frame) . This can be combined with all Lambdas:

display : - platform : ... # ... lambda : |- //Ingress shown animation Frame. id(my_animation).next_frame(); // Draw the animation my_animation at position [x=0,y=0] it.image(0, 0, id(my_animation), COLOR_ON, COLOR_OFF);

Additionally, you can use the animation.next_frame , animation.prev_frame or animation.set_frame actions.

NOTE To draw the next animation independent of Display draw cycle use an interval: interval : - interval : 5s then : animation.next_frame : my_animation

file ( Required , string): The path (relative to where the .yaml file is) of the gif file.

id ( Required , ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the animation later in your display code.

resize (Optional, string): If set, this will resize all the frames to fit inside the given dimensions WIDTHxHEIGHT and preserve the aspect ratio.

type ( Required ): Specifies how to encode image internally. See the image component for more information. BINARY : Two colors, suitable for 1 color displays or 2 color image in color displays. Uses 1 bit per pixel, 8 pixels per byte. Only chroma_key transparency is available. GRAYSCALE : Full scale grey. Uses 8 bits per pixel, 1 pixel per byte. RGB565 : Lossy RGB color stored. Uses 2 bytes per pixel, 3 with an alpha channel. RGB : Full RGB color stored. Uses 3 bytes per pixel, 4 with an alpha channel.

transparency (Optional): If set the alpha channel of the input image will be taken into account. The possible values are opaque (default), chroma_key and alpha_channel . See discussion on transparency in the image component.

loop (Optional): If you want to loop over a subset of your animation (e.g. a fire animation where the fire “starts”, then “burns” and “dies”) you can specify some frames to loop over. start_frame (Optional, int): The frame to loop back to when end_frame is reached. Defaults to the first frame in the animation. end_frame (Optional, int): The last frame to show in the loop; when this frame is reached it will loop back to start_frame . Defaults to the last frame in the animation. repeat (Optional, int): Specifies how many times the loop will run. When the count is reached, the animation will continue with the next frame after end_frame , or restart from the beginning if end_frame was the last frame. Defaults to “loop forever”.



Moves the animation to the next frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).next_frame(); lambda call.

id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.

Moves the animation to the previous frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).prev_frame(); lambda call.

id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.

Moves the animation to a specific frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).set_frame(frame); lambda call.