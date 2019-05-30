Animation
Allows to use animated images on displays. Animation inherits all options from the image component.
It adds additional lambda methods:
next_frame(),
prev_frame() and
set_frame() to change the shown picture of a gif.
The animation can be rendered just like the image component with the
image() function of the display component.
To show the next frame of the animation call
id(my_animation).next_frame(), to show the previous picture use
id(my_animation).prev_frame(). To show a specific picture use
id(my_animation).set_frame(int frame).
This can be combined with all Lambdas:
Additionally, you can use the
animation.next_frame,
animation.prev_frame or
animation.set_frame actions.
NOTE
To draw the next animation independent of Display draw cycle use an interval:
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
file (Required, string): The path (relative to where the .yaml file is) of the gif file.
-
id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the animation later in your display code.
-
resize (Optional, string): If set, this will resize all the frames to fit inside the given dimensions
WIDTHxHEIGHTand preserve the aspect ratio.
-
type (Required): Specifies how to encode image internally. See the image component for more information.
-
BINARY: Two colors, suitable for 1 color displays or 2 color image in color displays. Uses 1 bit per pixel, 8 pixels per byte. Only
chroma_keytransparency is available.
-
GRAYSCALE: Full scale grey. Uses 8 bits per pixel, 1 pixel per byte.
-
RGB565: Lossy RGB color stored. Uses 2 bytes per pixel, 3 with an alpha channel.
-
RGB: Full RGB color stored. Uses 3 bytes per pixel, 4 with an alpha channel.
-
-
transparency (Optional): If set the alpha channel of the input image will be taken into account. The possible values are
opaque(default),
chroma_keyand
alpha_channel. See discussion on transparency in the image component.
-
loop (Optional): If you want to loop over a subset of your animation (e.g. a fire animation where the fire “starts”, then “burns” and “dies”) you can specify some frames to loop over.
- start_frame (Optional, int): The frame to loop back to when
end_frameis reached. Defaults to the first frame in the animation.
- end_frame (Optional, int): The last frame to show in the loop; when this frame is reached it will loop back
to
start_frame. Defaults to the last frame in the animation.
- repeat (Optional, int): Specifies how many times the loop will run. When the count is reached, the animation
will continue with the next frame after
end_frame, or restart from the beginning if
end_framewas the last frame. Defaults to “loop forever”.
- start_frame (Optional, int): The frame to loop back to when
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “animation.next_frame Action”
animation.next_frame Action
Moves the animation to the next frame. This is equivalent to the
id(my_animation).next_frame(); lambda call.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.
Section titled “animation.prev_frame Action”
animation.prev_frame Action
Moves the animation to the previous frame. This is equivalent to the
id(my_animation).prev_frame(); lambda call.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.
Section titled “animation.set_frame Action”
animation.set_frame Action
Moves the animation to a specific frame. This is equivalent to the
id(my_animation).set_frame(frame); lambda call.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.
- frame (Required, int): The frame index to show next.