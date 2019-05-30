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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Animation

Allows to use animated images on displays. Animation inherits all options from the image component. It adds additional lambda methods: next_frame(), prev_frame() and set_frame() to change the shown picture of a gif.

animation:
  - file: "animation.gif"
    id: my_animation
    resize: 100x100
    type: RGB565

The animation can be rendered just like the image component with the image() function of the display component.

To show the next frame of the animation call id(my_animation).next_frame(), to show the previous picture use id(my_animation).prev_frame(). To show a specific picture use id(my_animation).set_frame(int frame). This can be combined with all Lambdas:

display:
  - platform: ...
    # ...
    lambda: |-
      //Ingress shown animation Frame.
      id(my_animation).next_frame();
      // Draw the animation my_animation at position [x=0,y=0]
      it.image(0, 0, id(my_animation), COLOR_ON, COLOR_OFF);

Additionally, you can use the animation.next_frame, animation.prev_frame or animation.set_frame actions.

NOTE

To draw the next animation independent of Display draw cycle use an interval:

interval:
  - interval: 5s
      then:
        animation.next_frame: my_animation

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • file (Required, string): The path (relative to where the .yaml file is) of the gif file.

  • id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the animation later in your display code.

  • resize (Optional, string): If set, this will resize all the frames to fit inside the given dimensions WIDTHxHEIGHT and preserve the aspect ratio.

  • type (Required): Specifies how to encode image internally. See the image component for more information.

    • BINARY : Two colors, suitable for 1 color displays or 2 color image in color displays. Uses 1 bit per pixel, 8 pixels per byte. Only chroma_key transparency is available.

    • GRAYSCALE : Full scale grey. Uses 8 bits per pixel, 1 pixel per byte.

    • RGB565 : Lossy RGB color stored. Uses 2 bytes per pixel, 3 with an alpha channel.

    • RGB : Full RGB color stored. Uses 3 bytes per pixel, 4 with an alpha channel.

  • transparency (Optional): If set the alpha channel of the input image will be taken into account. The possible values are opaque (default), chroma_key and alpha_channel. See discussion on transparency in the image component.

  • loop (Optional): If you want to loop over a subset of your animation (e.g. a fire animation where the fire “starts”, then “burns” and “dies”) you can specify some frames to loop over.

    • start_frame (Optional, int): The frame to loop back to when end_frame is reached. Defaults to the first frame in the animation.
    • end_frame (Optional, int): The last frame to show in the loop; when this frame is reached it will loop back to start_frame. Defaults to the last frame in the animation.
    • repeat (Optional, int): Specifies how many times the loop will run. When the count is reached, the animation will continue with the next frame after end_frame, or restart from the beginning if end_frame was the last frame. Defaults to “loop forever”.

Actions

Section titled “Actions”

animation.next_frame Action

Section titled “animation.next_frame Action”

Moves the animation to the next frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).next_frame(); lambda call.

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.

animation.prev_frame Action

Section titled “animation.prev_frame Action”

Moves the animation to the previous frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).prev_frame(); lambda call.

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.

animation.set_frame Action

Section titled “animation.set_frame Action”

Moves the animation to a specific frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).set_frame(frame); lambda call.

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.
  • frame (Required, int): The frame index to show next.