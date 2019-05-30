Sliding Window Moving Average Filter
Sliding Window Moving Average FilterSection titled “Sliding Window Moving Average Filter”
A simple moving average over the last few values. It can be used to have a short update interval on the sensor but only push out an average on a specific interval (thus increasing resolution).
Configuration variables:
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window_size (Optional, int): The number of values over which to perform an average when pushing out a value.
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send_every (Optional, int): How often a sensor value should be pushed out. For example, in above configuration the weighted average is only pushed out on every 15th received sensor value.
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send_first_at (Optional, int): By default, the very first raw value on boot is immediately published. With this parameter you can specify when the very first value is to be sent. Defaults to
1.