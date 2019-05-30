Sliding Window Moving Average Filter

A simple moving average over the last few values. It can be used to have a short update interval on the sensor but only push out an average on a specific interval (thus increasing resolution).

Configuration variables:

window_size (Optional, int): The number of values over which to perform an average when pushing out a value.

send_every (Optional, int): How often a sensor value should be pushed out. For example, in above configuration the weighted average is only pushed out on every 15th received sensor value.