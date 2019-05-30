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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Sliding Window Moving Average Filter

Sliding Window Moving Average Filter

Section titled “Sliding Window Moving Average Filter”

A simple moving average over the last few values. It can be used to have a short update interval on the sensor but only push out an average on a specific interval (thus increasing resolution).

# Example configuration entry
- platform: wifi_signal
  # ...
  filters:
    - sliding_window_moving_average:
        window_size: 15
        send_every: 15

Configuration variables:

  • window_size (Optional, int): The number of values over which to perform an average when pushing out a value.

  • send_every (Optional, int): How often a sensor value should be pushed out. For example, in above configuration the weighted average is only pushed out on every 15th received sensor value.

  • send_first_at (Optional, int): By default, the very first raw value on boot is immediately published. With this parameter you can specify when the very first value is to be sent. Defaults to 1.