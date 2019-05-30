RP2040 Platform
This component contains platform-specific options for the RP2040 platform.
NOTE
The Raspberry Pi Pico W and other RP2040 boards with the Cypress CYW43439 chip providing wireless connectivity are supported and tested.
RP2350 boards (such as the Pico 2 and Pico 2 W) are supported.
Boards using ESP-AT WiFi modules (such as ESP8285) are not supported. This includes Pico W clones
labelled as
RP2040 Pico W-2023 or similar that use an ESP radio chip instead of the CYW43439.
Please search for or create an issue if you encounter an unknown problem.
NOTE
As of ESPHome 2024.9.2, the below
platform_version is no longer required as ESPHome internally.
Using the
platform_version as is below is also known to cause compilation issues due to version mismatching.
It is recommended to remove the
platform_version from the configuration.
Initial Flashing (BOOTSEL Mode)Section titled “Initial Flashing (BOOTSEL Mode)”
To flash an RP2040 board for the first time over USB, you need to put it into BOOTSEL mode:
- Unplug the device from USB.
- Hold the BOOT/BOOTSEL button on the board.
- Plug in the USB cable while holding the button.
- Release the button — the device should appear as a USB drive (typically named
RPI-RP2).
Once in BOOTSEL mode, run
esphome run your_config.yaml. ESPHome will automatically detect the
mounted
RPI-RP2 volume and offer it as an upload target. The UF2 firmware will be copied to the
device with a progress bar, and the device will automatically reboot into the new firmware.
After the initial flash, subsequent updates can be done over-the-air (OTA) or via the serial
port without needing to hold the BOOTSEL button — the
picotool upload protocol will
automatically reset the device into BOOTSEL mode.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- board (Required, string): The PlatformIO board identifier. Common boards include
rpipicow(Raspberry Pi Pico W),
rpipico(Raspberry Pi Pico),
rpipico2w(Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W), and
rpipico2(Raspberry Pi Pico 2). Over 140 boards from the arduino-pico framework are supported. Any board supported by the framework can be used here.
- watchdog_timeout (Optional, Time): The timeout to apply to the RP2040 watchdog.
When the device hangs for that period of time, it will reboot. Defaults to
8388ms(maximum). Set to
0sto disable the watchdog entirely.
- enable_full_printf (Optional, boolean): Enable full
FILE*-based printf support. By default, ESPHome wraps
printf(),
vprintf(), and
fprintf()with lightweight stubs that use
vsnprintf()+
fwrite(), saving ~9.2 KB of flash. ESPHome logging uses
snprintf/
vsnprintf, not libc printf, so these functions are typically unused unless an external component calls them. Set to
trueonly if an external component needs full
FILE*-based printf. Defaults to
false.
GPIO Pin NamesSection titled “GPIO Pin Names”
ESPHome supports named GPIO pins for boards with known pin mappings. These names are automatically resolved to the correct GPIO number for your board:
|Pin Name
|Description
|Example (Pico W)
LED
|Onboard LED
|GPIO 64 (CYW43)
SDA
|Default I²C data
|GPIO 4
SCL
|Default I²C clock
|GPIO 5
SDA1
|Secondary I²C data
|GPIO 26
SCL1
|Secondary I²C clock
|GPIO 27
MISO
|Default SPI MISO
|GPIO 16
MOSI
|Default SPI MOSI
|GPIO 19
SCK
|Default SPI clock
|GPIO 18
SS
|Default SPI chip select
|GPIO 17
TX
|Default UART TX
|GPIO 0
RX
|Default UART RX
|GPIO 1
NOTE
On boards with the CYW43439 wireless chip (Pico W, Pico 2 W), the onboard LED is connected
to the wireless chip rather than a standard GPIO. It is accessible as pin 64 (or the
LED pin name)
and only supports output mode.
Onboard LED ExampleSection titled “Onboard LED Example”
Serial DebuggingSection titled “Serial Debugging”
By default, ESPHome logs over USB CDC (the same USB connection used for flashing). If the device fails to boot or USB CDC does not come up, you can use a hardware UART to get logs via a USB-to-serial adapter.
Add the following to your configuration:
Then connect a USB-to-serial adapter to your board’s UART0 pins:
|Signal
|Pico W Pin
|Connect to Adapter
|TX
|GPIO 0
|RX
|RX
|GPIO 1
|TX
|GND
|Any GND
|GND
TIP
The
TX and
RX pin names resolve to the default UART0 pins for your board.
If your board differs from the Pico W defaults above, search for your board name (e.g.
seeed_xiao_rp2040)
in boards.py and look
for the
TX and
RX entries in its pin map. Note that the GPIO numbers may not match the labels
silkscreened on your board. For example, on the
Seeed XIAO RP2040, TX (GPIO 0) and RX (GPIO 1) are
labelled D6 and D7 on the board — check your board’s pinout diagram to find the right pins.
Open a serial terminal at 115200 baud to view logs. This is especially useful for diagnosing boot failures, WiFi issues, or crashes that prevent USB from initializing.