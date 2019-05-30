This component contains platform-specific options for the RP2040 platform.

NOTE The Raspberry Pi Pico W and other RP2040 boards with the Cypress CYW43439 chip providing wireless connectivity are supported and tested. RP2350 boards (such as the Pico 2 and Pico 2 W) are supported. Boards using ESP-AT WiFi modules (such as ESP8285) are not supported. This includes Pico W clones labelled as RP2040 Pico W-2023 or similar that use an ESP radio chip instead of the CYW43439. Please search for or create an issue if you encounter an unknown problem.

# Example configuration entry rp2040 : board : rpipicow

NOTE As of ESPHome 2024.9.2, the below platform_version is no longer required as ESPHome internally. Using the platform_version as is below is also known to cause compilation issues due to version mismatching. It is recommended to remove the platform_version from the configuration.

# Example configuration entry rp2040 : board : rpipicow framework : platform_version : https://github.com/maxgerhardt/platform-raspberrypi.git

To flash an RP2040 board for the first time over USB, you need to put it into BOOTSEL mode:

Unplug the device from USB. Hold the BOOT/BOOTSEL button on the board. Plug in the USB cable while holding the button. Release the button — the device should appear as a USB drive (typically named RPI-RP2 ).

Once in BOOTSEL mode, run esphome run your_config.yaml . ESPHome will automatically detect the mounted RPI-RP2 volume and offer it as an upload target. The UF2 firmware will be copied to the device with a progress bar, and the device will automatically reboot into the new firmware.

After the initial flash, subsequent updates can be done over-the-air (OTA) or via the serial port without needing to hold the BOOTSEL button — the picotool upload protocol will automatically reset the device into BOOTSEL mode.

board ( Required , string): The PlatformIO board identifier. Common boards include rpipicow (Raspberry Pi Pico W), rpipico (Raspberry Pi Pico), rpipico2w (Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W), and rpipico2 (Raspberry Pi Pico 2). Over 140 boards from the arduino-pico framework are supported. Any board supported by the framework can be used here.

( , string): The PlatformIO board identifier. Common boards include (Raspberry Pi Pico W), (Raspberry Pi Pico), (Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W), and (Raspberry Pi Pico 2). Over 140 boards from the arduino-pico framework are supported. Any board supported by the framework can be used here. watchdog_timeout (Optional, Time): The timeout to apply to the RP2040 watchdog. When the device hangs for that period of time, it will reboot. Defaults to 8388ms (maximum). Set to 0s to disable the watchdog entirely.

(Optional, Time): The timeout to apply to the RP2040 watchdog. When the device hangs for that period of time, it will reboot. Defaults to (maximum). Set to to disable the watchdog entirely. enable_full_printf (Optional, boolean): Enable full FILE* -based printf support. By default, ESPHome wraps printf() , vprintf() , and fprintf() with lightweight stubs that use vsnprintf() + fwrite() , saving ~9.2 KB of flash. ESPHome logging uses snprintf / vsnprintf , not libc printf, so these functions are typically unused unless an external component calls them. Set to true only if an external component needs full FILE* -based printf. Defaults to false .

GPIO Pin Names Section titled “GPIO Pin Names”

ESPHome supports named GPIO pins for boards with known pin mappings. These names are automatically resolved to the correct GPIO number for your board:

Pin Name Description Example (Pico W) LED Onboard LED GPIO 64 (CYW43) SDA Default I²C data GPIO 4 SCL Default I²C clock GPIO 5 SDA1 Secondary I²C data GPIO 26 SCL1 Secondary I²C clock GPIO 27 MISO Default SPI MISO GPIO 16 MOSI Default SPI MOSI GPIO 19 SCK Default SPI clock GPIO 18 SS Default SPI chip select GPIO 17 TX Default UART TX GPIO 0 RX Default UART RX GPIO 1

NOTE On boards with the CYW43439 wireless chip (Pico W, Pico 2 W), the onboard LED is connected to the wireless chip rather than a standard GPIO. It is accessible as pin 64 (or the LED pin name) and only supports output mode.

Onboard LED Example Section titled “Onboard LED Example”

rp2040 : board : rpipicow output : - platform : gpio pin : LED id : led_output light : - platform : binary name : " Onboard LED " output : led_output

By default, ESPHome logs over USB CDC (the same USB connection used for flashing). If the device fails to boot or USB CDC does not come up, you can use a hardware UART to get logs via a USB-to-serial adapter.

Add the following to your configuration:

logger : hardware_uart : UART0 baud_rate : 115200

Then connect a USB-to-serial adapter to your board’s UART0 pins:

Signal Pico W Pin Connect to Adapter TX GPIO 0 RX RX GPIO 1 TX GND Any GND GND

TIP The TX and RX pin names resolve to the default UART0 pins for your board. If your board differs from the Pico W defaults above, search for your board name (e.g. seeed_xiao_rp2040 ) in boards.py and look for the TX and RX entries in its pin map. Note that the GPIO numbers may not match the labels silkscreened on your board. For example, on the Seeed XIAO RP2040, TX (GPIO 0) and RX (GPIO 1) are labelled D6 and D7 on the board — check your board’s pinout diagram to find the right pins.

Open a serial terminal at 115200 baud to view logs. This is especially useful for diagnosing boot failures, WiFi issues, or crashes that prevent USB from initializing.