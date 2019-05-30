Quantile Filter

A simple moving quantile over the last few values. This can be used to filter outliers from the received sensor data. A large window size will make the filter slow to react to input changes.

Configuration variables:

window_size (Optional, int): The number of values over which to calculate the quantile when pushing out a value. Defaults to 5 .

send_every (Optional, int): How often a sensor value should be pushed out. For example, in above configuration the quantile is calculated after every 4th received sensor value, over the last 7 received values. Defaults to 5 .

send_first_at (Optional, int): By default, the very first raw value on boot is immediately published. With this parameter you can specify when the very first value is to be sent. Must be smaller than or equal to send_every Defaults to 1 .