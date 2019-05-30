Max Filter

A moving maximum over the last few values. A large window size will make the filter slow to react to input changes.

Configuration variables:

window_size (Optional, int): The number of values over which to calculate the min/max when pushing out a value. Defaults to 5 .

send_every (Optional, int): How often a sensor value should be pushed out. For example, in above configuration the max is calculated after every 4th received sensor value, over the last 7 received values. Defaults to 5 .