Clamp Filter
Clamp FilterSection titled “Clamp Filter”
Limits the value to the inclusive range between
min_value and
max_value.
Configuration variables:
- min_value (Optional, float): The lower bound of the range.
- max_value (Optional, float): The upper bound of the range.
- ignore_out_of_range (Optional, bool): If true, ignores all sensor values out of the range. Defaults to
false.
At least one of
min_value or
max_value must be specified.
When a sensor value is passed through this filter, if it is less than
min_value, it will be set to
min_value. If it
is greater than
max_value, it will be set to
max_value.
An unspecified bound is considered unbounded (i.e., if
min_value is not set, there is no lower limit).
A value of NaN (not a number) will be clamped to the lower bound if
min_value is set, otherwise to the upper bound.
A value of positive or negative infinity will be clamped to the upper or lower bound, respectively, if those bounds are
set.
If
ignore_out_of_range is true, any values not within the specified range will be ignored instead of clamped.