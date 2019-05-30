Clamp Filter

Limits the value to the inclusive range between min_value and max_value .

Configuration variables:

min_value (Optional, float): The lower bound of the range.

(Optional, float): The lower bound of the range. max_value (Optional, float): The upper bound of the range.

(Optional, float): The upper bound of the range. ignore_out_of_range (Optional, bool): If true, ignores all sensor values out of the range. Defaults to false .

At least one of min_value or max_value must be specified.

When a sensor value is passed through this filter, if it is less than min_value , it will be set to min_value . If it is greater than max_value , it will be set to max_value . An unspecified bound is considered unbounded (i.e., if min_value is not set, there is no lower limit).

A value of NaN (not a number) will be clamped to the lower bound if min_value is set, otherwise to the upper bound. A value of positive or negative infinity will be clamped to the upper or lower bound, respectively, if those bounds are set.

If ignore_out_of_range is true, any values not within the specified range will be ignored instead of clamped.