Calibrate Polynomial Filter
Calibrate Polynomial FilterSection titled “Calibrate Polynomial Filter”
Calibrate your sensor values by fitting them to polynomial functions. This is similar to
the
calibrate_linear filter, but also allows for higher-order functions like quadratic polynomials.
The arguments are a list of data points, each in the form
MEASURED -> TRUTH. Additionally, you need
to specify the degree of the resulting polynomial, the datapoints will then be fitted to the given
degree with a least squares solver.