Calibrate Polynomial Filter Section titled “Calibrate Polynomial Filter”

Calibrate your sensor values by fitting them to polynomial functions. This is similar to the calibrate_linear filter, but also allows for higher-order functions like quadratic polynomials.

# Example configuration entry - platform : adc # ... filters : - calibrate_polynomial : degree : 2 datapoints : # Map 0.0 (from sensor) to 0.0 (true value) - 0.0 -> 0.0 - 10.0 -> 12.1 - 13.0 -> 14.0