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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Calibrate Polynomial Filter

Calibrate Polynomial Filter

Section titled “Calibrate Polynomial Filter”

Calibrate your sensor values by fitting them to polynomial functions. This is similar to the calibrate_linear filter, but also allows for higher-order functions like quadratic polynomials.

# Example configuration entry
- platform: adc
  # ...
  filters:
    - calibrate_polynomial:
       degree: 2
       datapoints:
        # Map 0.0 (from sensor) to 0.0 (true value)
        - 0.0 -> 0.0
        - 10.0 -> 12.1
        - 13.0 -> 14.0

The arguments are a list of data points, each in the form MEASURED -> TRUTH. Additionally, you need to specify the degree of the resulting polynomial, the datapoints will then be fitted to the given degree with a least squares solver.